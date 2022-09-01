The internet is roasting Leonardo DiCaprio after his latest break-up

Like night divides the days, like the inevitability of death, Leonardo DiCaprio has broken up with another girlfriend after she hit the ripe old age of 25. Understandably, the memes are out in force.

The Academy Award winner’s strange dating habits have been known for a while, but adding yet another break-up to his list has the masses curious. Camila Morrone had turned 25, and after four years of dating, the 47 year old actor decided enough is enough. With nobody knowing for certain why they broke up, all answers have come in the form of memes.

The internet specializes on topics like these, with an outpouring of shitposting being seen online as DiCaprio gets dragged by many. One Twitter user is pondering exactly how DiCaprio goes about doing this with each of his spouses and thinks they’ve potentially cracked the cold case.

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

Others went down a very different angle, and are joking that he freaks out during each relationship of late when he realizes his partner can’t remember the September 11 attacks.

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Along came the reaction video memes, with the likes of Hannah Montana and House of the Dragon gracing some quality online tomfoolery.

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

It’s also very bad news for Netflix who have just celebrated their 25th birthday, although with the new ad-tier perhaps DiCaprio would be in the right for this one.

Leonardo Di Caprio just cancelled his subscription. https://t.co/2ZRChADuO1 — mayowa™ (@pkwoow) August 31, 2022

They say art comes from adversity, so maybe Morrone can now produce a world-class comedy/drama about a woman who needs to hide her 25th birthday from DiCaprio.

Romcom about a woman who meets and falls in love with Leonardo di Caprio on the eve of her 25th birthday and has to engage in a series of increasingly wacky escapades to keep him from learning her age. — Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) August 31, 2022

And, let’s face it, it doesn’t get much more cutting than this:

titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) August 31, 2022

Maybe one day DiCaprio will buck the trend and stay with a girlfriend past their 25th birthday. Stranger things have happened, but don’t go betting your house on it.