Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25

Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years.

The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.

The couple spent Fourth of July weekend together, but August saw the couple vacationing in different spots. DiCaprio is 47 and Morrone is 25 – the median age for a DiCaprio breakup. Morrone touched on the age difference in 2019, saying “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She also mentioned how she didn’t love the fact that she was known as DiCaprio’s girlfriend and nothing more.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Despite the difficult breakup, Morrone will star in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, adapted from a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. DiCaprio will continue being DiCaprio with an upcoming role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Several people on Twitter had some fun takes about the whole thing, too.

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

leonardo dicaprio when he sees a woman older than 25 https://t.co/7fUApT0aUV pic.twitter.com/sifeeSXKg8 — num⁷ (@namjaanu) August 30, 2022

the time has come pic.twitter.com/24Sy7xDosL — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) August 30, 2022

Whatever happens next, there’s a young model/actress under the age of 25 who’s about to date one of the most famous men in the world.