‘A deeply personal matter’: Stephen King finally comes clean about his intimate relationship with Oreos

Stephen King, the acclaimed and ever-controversial novelist who tends to spout his political ramblings, has now briefly turned his attention toward explaining his love for Oreo cookies. Yes, you read that right.

Normally, the 76-year-old author makes use of his official X account by trashing Donald Trump and exposing the hypocrisy and madness of Republican politicians such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. As it seems, however, sometimes even an opinionated figure like King needs to take a break from all the chaos in the world and focus on other matters that are much less serious. In this instance, King decided to deliver an eye-catching tutorial on how he eats Oreo cookies.

How one eats Oreo cookies is a deeply personal matter. I like to take off the top chocolate cracker, eat the filling, then eat the bottom chocolate cracker, but you do you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 18, 2024

“How one eats Oreo cookies is a deeply personal matter,” King started in his thought-provoking food analysis. King proceeded to carefully and thoroughly describe his process of eating the favorable snack food: “I like to take off the top chocolate cracker, eat the filling, then eat the bottom chocolate cracker, but you do you.” Great. Now we’re hungry.

Of course, the majority of cookie aficionados would likely reveal that they simply dip the whole cookie into a glass of milk and eat an Oreo that way — but not King. Then again, with the plethora of warped and twisted horror stories that have jumped from his brain to paper, King eating Oreo cookies differently from others is certainly not a major surprise.

In all seriousness, life is far too dreary sometimes, so taking a moment to discuss more playful topics is definitely a breath of fresh air with how the country is right now. Maybe his next horror story will involve an evil Oreo. Hey, we can dream, right?

