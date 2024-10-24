‘A deliberate act on his part’: King Charles’ closest friend died after becoming ‘trapped’ between the wall and his bed while drunk

Even the wealthy and elite aren’t free from risk of accident or the pain of loss. Bad things can happen to anyone, even those with protective retinues and lofty titles.

People like King Charles, who’s been lucky enough to avoid many of the commonplace issues that weigh regular people down, has experienced plenty of loss. 2024 saw him face several massive challenges, not the least of which was the loss of his longtime friend and companion, Ian Farquhar.

King Charles and Farquhar have been close for decades. The pair reportedly first became friends around 2000, when Prince William began dating Farquhar’s daughter, Rose. That was after years of service from Farquhar, who served in both the cavalry regiment of the British Army, called the Queen’s Own Hussars, and as the Queen Mother’s equerry — an officer who assists members of the royal family.

The King experienced a painful loss in March 2024, when 78-year-old Farquhar was found dead in his home. He reportedly fell between the wall and his bed while intoxicated, and was unable to free himself. That’s how he was found, toppled next to his bed, with his legs still up in the air. According to reports, it’s assumed that he was trying to “escape his bed” when he slipped, and found himself trapped upside down.

A longstanding drinking problem is thought to have contributed to Farquhar’s death, something his daughter Victoria touched on during a painful inquest into the death. She noted his love of horses and hunting, and explained that he developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol over the years.

“He went to Eton, then joined the military and went to Sandhurst. He became the queen mother’s equerry, he said he was essentially the queen mother’s bodyguard,” she said. “He was a huge lover of horses and would go on hunts where there would be a dinner afterwards.”

Those dinners, and those hunting trips, are notorious for encouraging a high level of drinking, according to Victoria, which is something considered “normal for the activity.” Unfortunately, over time, it led to Farquhar developing a problem. “He would drink a litre of gin and a couple of bottles of wine in a day,” she explained. “He did try and stop and he would for a couple of weeks, doctors advised Ian that if he did not look after himself he would die.”

In 2022, Farquhar began to suffer concerning falls, prompting his family to tap a care agency. They came by frequently to check in on him and provide companionship, but they were unable to save the retired Army Captain’s life. Unfortunately, his primary carer — Stuart White — was on annual leave when the fall occurred. He’d become accustomed to his planned hour-long visits stretching far longer, as Farquhar and he became friends.

The Wiltshire area coroner ultimately found that Farquhar died “by misadventure,” adding that he seemingly intended to get out of bed, but did not intend to end up in the position he died in. It is likely that he was intoxicated at the time of his death, and that — paired with the unsteadiness of age — led to the unfortunate circumstances of his death.

