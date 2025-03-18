A source has confirmed whether Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating after all those cozy paparazzi shots

An insider has lifted the lid on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ relationship status, after images of the Hollywood couple getting cozy in London went viral on social media.

In case you’re not across the supposed new couple (whose power couple name, Cramas, sounds a little… off), Cruise and de Armas were spotted together on at least two occasions over the past few weeks. The first sighting was in London, when the pair were seen grabbing a meal at a restaurant and hopping into a taxi together. That might seem platonic enough, but the pair’s meeting was on Valentine’s Day, so naturally, all the hopeless romantics among us took the images as confirmation that Cruise and de Armas were an item.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in London yesterday #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/XT6sVPGLa6 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) February 15, 2025

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, the duo were then spotted in mid-March at a London Heliport, where they were snapped exiting a helicopter. The taxi-to-helicopter pipeline was for some a signal that things were getting serious between the pair, but I imagine aircrafts are as accessible as Ubers when you’re as rich as Tom Cruise. These more recent photos led fans to double-down on their romantic assumptions, but unfortunately for them, an inside source/anti-cupid has swooped in with some sad news for all the Cramas-shippers.

According to the source (per People) Cruise and de Armas’ two meetings were not to form the basis of Hollywood’s latest power couple, but to “[discuss] potential collaborations down the line.” The insider added that the pair “appeared to have no romantic connection” and are “just friends,” so much so that both of their agents were present at their first London outing. I guess it’s all just Strictly Business? Few details around the pair’s collaborative project were revealed, but some outlets reported that Cruise and de Armas’ dinner was attended by Doug Liman, who is rumored to direct the mystery movie and has elsewhere helmed Edge of Tomorrow and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

TC at the Heliport with Ana de Armas. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/1qoKf6abJ5 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) March 15, 2025

In terms of upcoming projects we actually do know about, de Armas is set to appear in Ballerina — a spinoff of the John Wick franchise — and Cruise will lead the cast of The Final Reckoning, the final installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Try as they might, the source’s confirmation did little to quell those who had already envisioned Cruise and de Armas’ inevitable joint red carpet debut. “Just friends?” one user wrote on X, “Well, there goes my Hollywood rom-com dream script.” Others said the pair “look[ed] stunning together,” or simply lamented that the source’s claim “is not good news for fans.”

It’s not the first time this month that romantic speculation has erupted after two celebrities were spotted getting cozy. Just last week, Bones and All star Taylor Russell and Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan sparked relationship rumors when they were seen chatting together as they waited to cross a road in London, which I guess is now the official target of cupid’s arrows. Elsewhere, in perhaps a more bizarre instance, Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp were romantically linked last year, but Ortega promptly denied the rumors and even revealed she had never met her fellow Tim Burton muse.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, just friends? Well, there goes my Hollywood rom-com dream script guess we’ll have to settle for epic on-screen chemistry instead! — anaknijihoz.ron (@SonOfJihoz_real) March 17, 2025

Whatever the case, I guess all this speculation means an unlucky-in-love person like myself needs to move to London, since that’s clearly the site where romance rumors flourish. While I’m at it, I should probably lead the cast of a Hollywood blockbuster and co-star opposite a beautiful A-lister. Guess I better get to work?

