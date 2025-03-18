Forgot password
Tom Cruise attends the Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiere at Rose Theater and Ana de Armas attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall:Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage and Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News

A source has confirmed whether Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are dating after all those cozy paparazzi shots

What is the fate of Hollywood's latest rumored power couple?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 01:06 am

An insider has lifted the lid on Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ relationship status, after images of the Hollywood couple getting cozy in London went viral on social media. 

Recommended Videos

In case you’re not across the supposed new couple (whose power couple name, Cramas, sounds a little… off), Cruise and de Armas were spotted together on at least two occasions over the past few weeks. The first sighting was in London, when the pair were seen grabbing a meal at a restaurant and hopping into a taxi together. That might seem platonic enough, but the pair’s meeting was on Valentine’s Day, so naturally, all the hopeless romantics among us took the images as confirmation that Cruise and de Armas were an item. 

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, the duo were then spotted in mid-March at a London Heliport, where they were snapped exiting a helicopter. The taxi-to-helicopter pipeline was for some a signal that things were getting serious between the pair, but I imagine aircrafts are as accessible as Ubers when you’re as rich as Tom Cruise. These more recent photos led fans to double-down on their romantic assumptions, but unfortunately for them, an inside source/anti-cupid has swooped in with some sad news for all the Cramas-shippers. 

According to the source (per People) Cruise and de Armas’ two meetings were not to form the basis of Hollywood’s latest power couple, but to “[discuss] potential collaborations down the line.” The insider added that the pair “appeared to have no romantic connection” and are “just friends,” so much so that both of their agents were present at their first London outing. I guess it’s all just Strictly Business? Few details around the pair’s collaborative project were revealed, but some outlets reported that Cruise and de Armas’ dinner was attended by Doug Liman, who is rumored to direct the mystery movie and has elsewhere helmed Edge of Tomorrow and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.  

In terms of upcoming projects we actually do know about, de Armas is set to appear in Ballerina — a spinoff of the John Wick franchise — and Cruise will lead the cast of The Final Reckoning, the final installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Try as they might, the source’s confirmation did little to quell those who had already envisioned Cruise and de Armas’ inevitable joint red carpet debut. “Just friends?” one user wrote on X, “Well, there goes my Hollywood rom-com dream script.” Others said the pair “look[ed] stunning together,” or simply lamented that the source’s claim “is not good news for fans.” 

It’s not the first time this month that romantic speculation has erupted after two celebrities were spotted getting cozy. Just last week, Bones and All star Taylor Russell and Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan sparked relationship rumors when they were seen chatting together as they waited to cross a road in London, which I guess is now the official target of cupid’s arrows. Elsewhere, in perhaps a more bizarre instance, Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp were romantically linked last year, but Ortega promptly denied the rumors and even revealed she had never met her fellow Tim Burton muse. 

Whatever the case, I guess all this speculation means an unlucky-in-love person like myself needs to move to London, since that’s clearly the site where romance rumors flourish. While I’m at it, I should probably lead the cast of a Hollywood blockbuster and co-star opposite a beautiful A-lister. Guess I better get to work?

