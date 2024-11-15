A ‘Spy Kids 3’ villain just called Donald Trump a ‘second George Washington’ and I’m quietly gagging

At what point does a person transition from a cool and progressive actor to an old and bitter MAGA oaf? I’d genuinely like to know because there’s no way you can expect me to believe Sylvester Stallone has always been the type of person to endorse Donald Trump.

The A-list actor appeared at the America First Policy Institute Gala where he took the stage to introduce the president-elect. Knowing he did that, and that he supports that orange mole-man, is already bad enough, but hearing what he said during his speech literally made me vomit a little bit.

The Spy Kids 3 villain starts by saying he’ll keep his speech short — “There’s no such thing as a speech too short” — could somebody please tell that to Donald Trump? He goes on to describe the opening scene of Rocky and how the character was “going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives just like President Trump.” I can’t help but feel like, if Rocky were real, he would despise the Donald Trump of today.

But things got worse as the inferior live-action Judge Dredd continued his speech, calling Trump a mythical character. Well, I can agree with that. I can think of a few mythical characters Trump reminds me of, Grendel springs to mind, or perhaps the Kraken, anything beastly and evil, really. Then Stallone comes out with a real good joke as he compares Trump to George Washington.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the 2nd George Washington.”

This comparison is pretty dumb. Could you imagine Donald Trump charging into battle against the British to fight for his country? No. Because he would never do that. If he were there during the revolution there’s no way old Donald would ever be brave enough to be anywhere near the front lines because he is a coward who only looks out for himself. The only similarity Trump and Washington share is that they both have dentures.

That was all Stallone had to say on the matter — he really did keep his promise about making the speech short. Part of me hopes it was because he was embarrassed to be there and that he didn’t mean any of what he said. It’s hard to accept an icon from your childhood and beyond supports an egotistical, maniacal villain like Donald Trump — it kind of hurts to see. On X, fans of the actor expressed their disappointment with one simply commenting “Done with Stallone,” while another added, “When you thought you knew the guy.”

I guess none of us really knew Stallone; he didn’t just introduce Trump, he really laid it on thick with the flattery. Maybe he’s angling for a role in the president-elect’s cabinet — I heard that’s all it really takes to get a government job these days anyway.

