A$AP Rocky allegedly shot his own mob member, A$AP Relli, before April arrest

New information about A$AP Rocky‘s arrest in April for assault with a deadly weapon has been made public, and it is alleged that his victim was a close friend and confidant of the rapper.

Rocky’s alleged victim is A$AP Relli, a member of the A$AP Mob whose real name is Terell Ephron. The two have known each other since high school — at New York’s Bayard Rustin High School for the Humanities.

Relli didn’t rap with the A$AP Mob but was deeply connected to the group, and while few details are being made public, it’s clear that the strife between them is at an all-time high. While Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested on the charges in April, the shooting happened in November 2021.

Now, Ephron plans to file a civil lawsuit against Mayers. The statement that Rolling Stone was given from Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, Ephron’s attorneys, reads as follows:

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

The statement continues by stating that Ephron also received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” Rolling Stone also shares that Rocky will be in court for the matter on Aug. 17.

Mayers, nor Mayers’ lawyer, have publicly responded to the allegations.

Ephron’s attorneys expect that they will go to trial, and we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.