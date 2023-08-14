Aaron Taylor-Johnson refuses to address James Bond rumors despite having ‘another couple jobs’ to film in England

The search for a new James Bond has led to a relentless saga of rumors from which its subjects are unable to escape. First, it was Idris Elba being hounded, then Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, or Sam Claflin, but lately the spotlight has been turned towards Kraven the Hunter and Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The 33-year-old actor is staying strong and tight-lipped, even when his every word is being scrutinized.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Taylor-Johnson managed to dodge the million-dollar question in favor of promoting his new film from Sony’s own expanding Marvel universe, Kraven the Hunter. The actor’s evasion didn’t stop Esquire reporter Alex Pappademas from pressing the matter, however. The absence of a direct denial and a cryptic statement about upcoming acting gigs that would place him in the U.K. “for some time” still set the door ajar for speculation.

“It’s not really for me to say anything,” Taylor-Johnson stated when directly asked about the possibility of becoming the next in a long list of celebrated actors to embody the famous secret agent. In variations of the same diplomatic answer, he insisted that he’s currently focused on Kraven, but he did offer his thoughts on what it means to join a franchise that’s so much larger than just one film.

“You can’t step into this role, you can’t step into what this franchise is, with a f***ing half-assed, Let’s see how it goes attitude. You have to be mentally prepared for what could come with that. I think I’m secure in my life now to know that I’m happy to deal with that. I don’t think I was probably ready to invite that into my life earlier on.”

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to big cinematic tentpoles, having previously set foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as Godzilla, The King’s Man, and the series that started it all for him — Kick-Ass. His newest, Kraven the Hunter, was initially expected to come out in 2023, but recently had its premiere pushed to Aug. 30, 2024.