Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser broke up because he’s a ‘lone wolf’

Mad Men actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. The pair met on the set of the acclaimed AMC series in 2012 and have maintained a low profile in the past few years without having appeared in public together for a good while. And it seems that Kartheiser’s idiosyncratic “lone wolf nature” may lie at the heart of the breakup.

“Alexis is a little eccentric herself but compared to Vinnie, she’s incredibly normal,” an anonymous source revealed to Us Weekly. “For starters, Vinnie lives life by an unbreakable code of being humble and following a low-consumption lifestyle. That’s something he’s credited as helping him survive the crazy world of starting out as a child actor and that’s part of what drew Alexis to him — he was different.”

The couple married in 2014, one year after announcing their engagement, and both have striven to keep their relationship, as well as their son, born in 2015, away from the scrutiny of the press. “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it,” Kartheiser once told Vulture. “It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

The two have both maintained busy careers during the marriage. Kartheiser recently starred in the role of Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow, in the third season of Titans, and Bledel had a recurring role on The Handmaid’s Tale. Time apart may have fostered the split. “They didn’t have a huge circle of friends but they both made up for it with very thriving and busy careers — almost to a fault,” said Us Weekly’s source. “Vincent has always been a little bit of a lone wolf and he’s going to benefit from time on his own.”