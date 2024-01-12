Alix Earle’s net worth confirmed

TikTok star Alix Earle made a quick rise to stardom when she first started going viral in 2022.

She gained popularity while documenting her life at the University of Miami, posting “Get Ready with Me” videos and sharing stories from college life. Audiences love her authenticity, messy lifestyle, and party-girl persona. She has amassed over six million followers on TikTok and more than three million on Instagram.

A following that bog usually also warrants a net worth to match, and Alix has her fair share of side hustles helping her maintain her envy-worthy lifestyle. Of course, she is first and foremost a content creator. She often posts brand deals on her TikTok page and regularly shares content on YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram.

She’s had brand deals with L’Oréal, Peleton, and even WaWa, Fox News reports that Earle charges between $40,000 and $70,000 per brand partnership. On top of that, according to Business Insider, Snapchat creators can make up to $10,000 a day posting on the messaging and social media platform.

Earle recently joined forces with Call Her Daddy‘s Alexandra Cooper and her media brand Unwell to start her own podcast called Hot Mess. The podcast channels Earle’s hot best friend energy and features her chatting with her audiences about embarrassing stories, giving advice, and reminiscing with her friends. She started Hot Mess in September 2023 and its YouTube channel has almost 150 thousand subscribers.

Alix was featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list in the social media category in 2023. The 23-year-old boasted a whopping $5 million in earnings in just one year. Her popularity coined the term “The Alix Earle Effect,” which describes her ability to tell out products with just a mention, a phenomenon which has been studied by Harvard.

After graduating from the University of Miami Alix Earle donated money to help provide a scholarship for juniors and seniors at her Alma Mater, the Miami Herbert Business School. The scholarship is aimed towards promising students who are passionate about careers in the business industry.

Alix’s hard work across all her social media pages and her unique ability to connect with and influence her audience have certainly brought a lot of success. Her experience in business and her charismatic nature certainly help. All of that effort and charm have earned her a net worth of $6 million, according to Sports Keeda, and all forecasts indicate that that number will keep rising.