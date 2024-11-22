All Bee Gees deaths in order

The Bee Gees are among the most iconic groups in popular music history. Formed in 1958 by British brothers Barry (born Sep. 1, 1946), Robin, and Maurice Gibb (twin brothers both born Dec. 22, 1949), the trio was known for their pop, soul, disco, rock, and soft rock tracks, and Barry’s unmistakeable high-pitched falsetto voice. Their biggest hits included “Massachusetts” (1967), “Jive Talkin'” (1975), “You Should Be Dancing” (1976), “How Deep Is Your Love” (1977), “More Than a Woman” (1977), “Stayin’ Alive” (1977), “Night Fever” (1978), and “Tragedy” (1979).

Throughout their existence, the Bee Gees were joined by guitarist Vince Melouney (born Aug. 18, 1945), drummer Colin Petersen (born March 24, 1946), and drummer and guitarist Geoff Bridgford (birthdate unknown).

Sadly, only Barry Gibb, Melouney, and Bridgford are left alive. But when did the previous members of the group pass away?

Maurice Gibb (died Jan. 12, 2003)

As per The Guardian, Maurice Gibb passed away on Jan. 12, 2003, in Miami Beach, Florida, at 53.

Maurice had collapsed at his home, having initially appeared to have shown signs of recovery after suffering a heart attack during surgery to remove a blockage caused by a twisted intestine. He had opened his eyes and squeezed his daughter’s hand one day before his passing, but his condition rapidly deteriorated again. His second wife, Yvonne, and their two children, Adam and Samantha, were both by his side when he passed.

Robin Gibb (died May 20, 2012)

As per the BBC, Robin Gibb died at 63 on May 20, 2012, in London, England, after a long battle with colorectal cancer, which had metastasized to his liver. However, his son, Robin-John Gibb, said Robin’s cancer had gone into remission by the time of his death, and the cause was kidney failure due to complications due to cancer and intestinal surgery.

When Robin first felt abdominal pain in 2010, he underwent chemotherapy and surgery, but his troubles persisted. The month before he died, he had fallen into a coma after contracting pneumonia, but he woke up from it, giving his family hope. Sadly, he finally succumbed to his health issues in the hospital, surrounded by his family.

Colin Peterson (died Nov. 18, 2024)

Drummer Colin Peterson, known affectionately as “Smiley,” is the most recent member of the Bee Gees to die. He passed away on Nov. 18, 2024, at 78. The Best of the Bee Gees Facebook page announced his death (as per People) but didn’t disclose a cause or a location.

The group’s statement said, “He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace.”

Coincidentally, four days before Peterson died, Dennis Bryon, another Bee Gees drummer and a touring musician who was never a fully fledged principal member of the group, also passed away. No cause of death has been revealed for him, either.

We hope Barry Gibb, Vince Melouney, and Geoff Bridgford maintain their health for as long as possible and that Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb, Colin Peterson, and Dennis Byron rest in eternal peace. We also send our condolences to the families and friends of the two recently departed former Bee Gees drummers.

