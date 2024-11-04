‘I think it did all kinds of things to him’: What happened to Robin Gibb? His cause of death, confirmed

In the ‘60s and ‘70s, the Bee Gees emerged as a dominant force in the disco era. Formed in 1958, the group — comprised of brothers Barry, and twins Maurice and Robin Gibb — captivated audiences with their signature three-part harmonies, which set them apart in the music industry.

Some of the songs the trio released, which remain popular to this day, include “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” but despite their success, they had personal issues they had to contend with. In fact, Robin briefly quit the band in 1969. In his opinion, their manager and producer Robert Stigwood pushed for Barry to be the Bee Gees frontman, which didn’t sit well with him.

Robin embarked on a solo career, releasing his first solo album Robin’s Reign in 1970, but it had little success. Barry and Maurice also recorded their own solo albums, but they weren’t released. Despite their differences, however, the Gibb brothers reunited in 1970. Talking about their relationship, Barry said, “It doesn’t stop you being brothers. We broke up in 1969, and yet my brothers came to my wedding in 1970 and we started talking again — and suddenly we were back in the studio.”

The Bee Gees seemed to have found their stride throughout the years, but there was turmoil between the two remaining Gibb brothers after Maurice died in 2003. Maurice had an intestinal blockage and was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery but died of cardiac arrest before the operation. Afterward, Robin wanted to continue performing as a duo, but Barry was against it.

Robin Gibb had the same condition as his twin

Following Maurice’s death, Robin worked on his own projects, released solo albums, collaborated with other artists, and went on tour. In 2006, Robin and Barry reunited for the first time on stage since Maurice’s death and performed for charity. In the following years, the two brothers performed on shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing with the Stars, and American Idol.

In 2010, Robin experienced health issues concerning his abdomen, much like his twin brother’s symptoms. Like Maurice, Robin had to undergo surgery for a blocked intestine and was in and out of the hospital throughout the next year, forcing him to cancel several performances. Then, he was diagnosed with colon cancer, which had already spread to his liver. In April 2012, he was admitted to the hospital again after contracting pneumonia and slipped into a coma. The singer was able to regain consciousness for a while, but he died on May 20 surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. His official cause of death was complications due to cancer and intestinal surgery.

During Robin’s funeral, the remaining Gibb brother, Barry, gave a touching eulogy and talked about his brother’s sense of humor and sharp wit. He also said that his twin brothers have finally reunited again. “I think the greatest pain for Robin in the past 10 years was losing his twin brother, and I think it did all kinds of things to him. And now they’re together,” Barry said. He also reflected on their tumultuous relationship over the years, noting that their past conflicts feel insignificant now that he’s gone.

