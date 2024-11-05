‘All crew to their battle stations’: George Takei takes the mic to share an important message with Americans on Election Day

Heroes from all walks of life are stepping up this November 5 to make a historic decision between America’s first female president, or a twice-impeached convicted felon.

Donald Trump is making his third bid for the White House, and against all odds he’s got a legitimate shot at winning. A devastating number of voters are ignoring the felony counts, the attempted insurrection, the laundry list of disqualifying factors, and the risk to our future to cast a ballot for a man tied as the oldest presidential candidate in history. The idea that Trump could win is a truly terrifying thought to many Americans, and Star Trek alumni George Takei is among them.

The 87-year-old star has long made his political opinions known, but he took to X in the lead-up to Election Day to deliver a far more serious tone than usual. While he’s typically lighthearted and jokey with his political messages, Takei was nothing but serious in his Nov. 4 post.

Through these decades, when we’ve faced tough and challenging years as a nation, in such moments it can often feel as if that’s all there’s ever going to be, strife and division, neighbor against neighbor. I certainly felt that as a Japanese American, interned during World War… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2024

Takei took the stand with a flourish, digging into his lengthy tenure as an American, and as a voter, to help reassure panicked Americans. He reminded us all that we’ve seen plenty of discord before, and — while it sometimes feels “as if that’s all there’s ever going to be, strife and division, neighbor against neighbor,” — there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The Hollywood treasure went on to explain how many times he’s faced the same hopelessness as the rest of us, and reminded us how far America has come across his lifetime.

When he was a boy, Takei — born to Japanese-American parents — would have been blocked, in many states, from marrying a white person. Now, some 70 years later, he’s married to a white man, proudly touting his status as a gay icon and a proud Japanese-American. His life experience should speak to us all, as it outlines, better than most things can, just how much progress we’ve made as a people.

From time to time, new generations of Americans will be tested anew. Women in this country know they have struggled too hard and for too long to become second class citizens again. LGBTQ+ people understand this, too, and we aren’t to be trifled with. And racial minorities know… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2024

That progress is not about to end just because an orange-tinted dirtbag decided he didn’t have enough power and money already. As Takei wrote, “The GOP thought older women voters wouldn’t care about abortion rights, or old gay fellas like me would let them bully our community once more. Wrong and wrong. Our numbers are superior, and our resolve is strong. We will outvote them, and we will defeat them. Just you watch.”

So tomorrow, if you stand with us and haven’t voted yet, I encourage, indeed implore you to do so. It’s a red alert moment, all crew to their battle stations. Help us win this fight, which is the same fight as ages past, but reimagined for 2024. Be a part of the winning side of… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2024

The Star Trek treasure ended his post with a message specifically aimed at voters. Calling the 2024 election a “red alert moment,” he prompted Americans to take to the polls and make their voices heard. “Help us win this fight, which is the same fight as ages past, but reimagined for 2024,” he wrote. “Be a part of the winning side of history.”

The message comes at a vital time. Anyone could win this election, but we can ensure the right person emerges victorious. Each and every vote counts in this painfully tight election, so make your voice heard. Get out and vote, and watch American history be made before your very eyes.

