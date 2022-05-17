Amber Heard apologies to Johnny Depp in journal entries
Evidence submitted for a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits shows Amber Heard apologizing to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, via journal entries.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.
The highly-publicized trial has been live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel and other outlets from a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, since mid-April.
On the witness stand, Heard confirmed the couple shared a journal, which contained a photo of the couple embracing on a boat. Heard said the photo was taken after an incident in Australia in which she alleged Depp apparently cut off his own finger after allegedly sexually assaulting her the night before. Depp, on the hand, claimed Heard threw a bottle at his hand, which sliced off his finger.
An entry in the journal, which also happened after the Australia incident and after Heard alleged Depp attempted to punch her sister, was described by Heard as a “love note.”
Another journal entry by Heard reads in part, “I am sorry I can get crazy.”
In a somewhat heart-wrenching glimpse into the sweet early stages of her relationship with Depp that apparently went sour, Heard wrote around the time of their honeymoon, “I love you more and more each passing day.”
Another entry reads, “I can’t imagine my life without you.”
A second apology was also shown to jurors, in which Heard testified she thinks it’s “important in any relationship to apologize when you’re trying to move past fights.”
While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.
Heard’s previous testimony indicated Depp had allegedly slapped and punched her on multiple occasions and twice sexually assaulted her.
In the Heard-penned 2018 Washington Post article at the center of Depp’s lawsuit, she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims is referenced in the piece.
Heard also has several other witnesses lined up to testify, including her sister Whitney Henriquez, actor Ellen Barkin, and Depp himself. This will be the second time Depp has taken the stand after he previously testified on behalf of himself and was cross-examined by Heard’s team.