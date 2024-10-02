‘American Pickers’ host Frank Fritz’s cause of death, confirmed

Frank Fritz, known for appearing on History Channel’s American Pickers, died on Sept. 30, 2024, at the age of 60. The news was confirmed by his former co-star and childhood friend, Mike Wolfe, who posted a touching tribute on Instagram. “Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe wrote.

Recommended Videos

American Pickers debuted in 2010, and in the show, Fritz and Wolfe traveled to different locations across the country to purchase items that they then sell or keep for their personal collection. It aired its 25th season in Dec. 2023, but Fritz left the show in 2021 without any explanation, which left fans wondering what happened to him. In an interview with The Sun, Fritz talked about his absence and said that he underwent back surgery just before the pandemic, but he’d love to come back to the show.

In a separate interview in 2021, Fritz revealed that he and Wolfe weren’t on good terms and had not been in contact for a couple of years. The issue between the co-stars, according to Fritz, was how the show was focused on his co-star. “The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” he said. Despite his claims, Fritz said he was fine with being second to Wolfe, but he also thought his friend was trying to get rid of him and replace him with Wolfe’s brother, Robbie, who has appeared in several episodes of American Pickers throughout the years, but became a full-time cast member after Fritz left. Wolfe, on the other hand, said that Fritz left the show due to his struggles with addition.

Frank Fritz’s health struggles

Fritz had been open about having Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes inflammation of the bowels. He lived with the disease for decades, and it was one of the causes of his drastic weight loss in 2013. Fritz managed his symptoms by eating healthy and exercising. In 2017, the American Pickers star was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, and THC was found in his system. However, Fritz said he was not a big drug user and the media exaggerated his offense.

In 2022, Fritz had a stroke, which left him impaired, based on the court documents filed for a petition for guardianship. There was sufficient proof that Fritz was “unable to make decisions for himself,” and the petition was approved. A longtime friend was appointed as his guardian. Fritz was in a hospice facility when he died, and he was surrounded by his closest friends, including Wolfe, who rushed to be by his friend’s side before he passed. Per Fritz’s representative, the American Pickers star died due to the effects of the severe stroke, and his Crohn’s disease may have been a contributing factor as well. According to the Facebook Group “Frank Fritz Friends,” no services will be held and Fritz will be cremated, per his request. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be held in his honor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy