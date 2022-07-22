‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke

Former American Pickers host Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

News of the star’s hospitalization comes from his co-host on American Pickers Mike Wolfe, who shared the news on Instagram, urging fans to keep him in their hearts and minds while he goes through this medical emergency.

In his post, Wolfe said now is not the time to address his relationship with Fritz, instead, it’s time to pray for his recovery.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

The two former co-stars have had a rocky relationship since Fritz exited the show. The pair began acting as hosts together American Pickers back in January of 2010 with the last appearance on the show for Frtiz taking place a decade later in March of 2020.

Many fans have responded on social media sharing their prayers for Fritz as he goes through this medical emergency. At the time of writing, this is all of the information available.