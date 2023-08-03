For over a decade, the antique-collecting duo of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz (who refer to themselves as “pickers”) graced our television on the History Channel show American Pickers. The two childhood best friends would travel the country in search for treasures big and small, stopping in both popular antique shops and off-the-grid boutiques alike. It was a format that made for good reality television until Fritz suddenly left the show in 2021 after he stopped appearing in episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans first noted Fritz’ absence starting with the season 21 episode “Ghost of the West” when neither Wolfe nor store manager Danielle Colby acknowledged Fritz was missing. In July 2021, both Wolfe and Fritz finally spoke about the star leaving the show. Wolfe confirmed Fritz was no longer going to be on American Pickers in an Instagram post: “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Fritz was left positive; he gave an exclusive interview to The Sun and implied a rift between him and his friend led to his eventual exit from the show. The two continued to have a strained relationship until Fritz suffered from a stroke last July. Wolfe broke the news on his Instagram, asking his followers to join him in praying for his friend’s full recovery.

Was Frank fired from American Pickers?

In a July 2021 interview with The Sun, Fritz confirmed he was fired from the show. Fritz initially left American Pickers to undergo back surgery and believed he would be able to return once he had recovered from the operation. He told the publication “the pandemic hit” after his surgery, which extended his absence longer than he had anticipated. Despite wanting to return, he confirmed it was ultimately up to the network. “I’m 100 percent recovered now and I’m ready to roll and go back on the show,” he said before adding,” The show runner called me on my birthday on October 11 of last year and he said ‘I’ll call you back tomorrow,’ but I haven’t heard from those people at all. They don’t contact me.”

He also admitted that he and Wolfe were feuding after he alleged his costar didn’t reach out to him regarding his back surgery, but emphasized he would like to come back to the show all the same.

Will Frank return to American Pickers?

While Fritz established he was more than willing to return to the show, it seemed the network had no plans to bring him back as of 2021. Fritz is currently in recovery after his July 2022 stroke and is not in a condition where he could film the show, but it looks like Wolfe might be more agreeable to bringing his buddy back to the set. In an exclusive report from The Quad-City Times, the two longtime friends met up during Memorial Day weekend this year after three years of not speaking.

During the meeting, Wolfe reportedly told Fritz he would like him back as soon as possible but Fritz is still focused on his long-term recovery. According to a friend of the duo who wished to keep her name private, the two “were both in tears” during their meeting while they reminisced about their time on American Pickers together and their lifelong friendship; Wolfe reportedly told Fritz that “nobody could replace him.” While the friend says she gave them privacy during their meeting, she came in and out of the room during their visit and said the two amended their rift at last.

Where is Frank now after leaving American Pickers?

After Fritz was hospitalized following his July 2022 stroke, he has been focusing on recovering and continues to receive in-patient care. Before his stroke, Fritz had suffered from back problems and Crohn’s disease. He told The Sun in his 2021 interview, he had begun eating healthy and had given up alcohol in an effort to manage the chronic disease, eventually losing 65 pounds after leaving American Pickers.

Fritz wishes to keep his current condition and recovery private but “appreciates all the love, support and care” he has received, according to The Quad-City Times report. While Fritz continues to receive treatment, his antique store, Frank Fritz Finds, remains open as of writing.

You can watch new episodes of American Pickers Wednesdays at 9pm ET on the History Channel.