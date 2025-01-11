‘Americans would’ve preferred William’: Prince William compromises his role as future king and Kate Middleton shoulders the blame

Prince William’s decision to skip Jimmy Carter’s funeral may have left some Americans feeling snubbed, but what if he had a very good reason?

While Prince Edward, a less prominent royal who ranks 14th in line to the throne, represented the British monarchy in Washington, D.C., many were left wondering why the future king of England was absent from this significant event. After all, Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. president, had warm relations with the British royal family, dating back to his 1977 state visit to Buckingham Palace. Surely, it would have been a prime opportunity for William to cement his growing reputation as a global statesman.

According to Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and author of My Mother and I, the decision was strategic. “Of course, Americans would have preferred William,” she told Newsweek. “But on the other hand, I think Edward was 13 when Jimmy Carter was president. It’s possible that Edward did meet him.”

Meanwhile, Edward’s trip to Washington saw him paying his respects at the Capitol building. It’s unclear whether Edward ever met the former president, but it’s not uncommon for royal children to meet world leaders. In 2016, for example, a young Prince George famously greeted then-President Barack Obama in his dressing gown during a state visit.

Edward’s appearance at Carter’s funeral may have raised some eyebrows, but Seward pointed out that William’s absence wasn’t a reflection of his lack of interest. Instead, it was a matter of timing and not a decision forced by his wife, Kate Middleton, who turned 43 the same day. Not that everyone is convinced that Willy didn’t choose his wife over respecting a former U.S. president.

Royals get paid £ millions to represent UK. Yet they are sending minor Royal, Prince Edward as our rep at Jimmy Carter's state funeral today. Surely it should have been Prince William but the ceremony clashes with Kate's birthday today, which is considered more important! — Roland Butter (@RolandButter13) January 9, 2025

Prince William marked his wife’s birthday by paying a loving tribute to her “strength” in a post on X. Seward dismissed the idea that the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday celebrations might have kept the Duke of Cambridge from attending the funeral, saying, “Kate wouldn’t have let her birthday encroach on it. If William was meant to be going, she would have said, ‘You’ve got to go.’”

To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W pic.twitter.com/VIW5v2aKlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2025

In recent years, the prince has made significant strides in presenting himself as a global figure. He relished the spotlight during his high-profile visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize and seized a major diplomatic moment last December when he met with President-elect Donald Trump at the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

So, why miss what Seward herself called “a bigger global stage than Jimmy Carter’s funeral today, especially with everything that’s happening in California”? Some believe it was simply a case of delegation within the royal family’s ranks. Prince Edward, often overshadowed by his elder siblings, was chosen to represent the family this time around, possibly as a way to share the load of royal duties.

“It would have been a good opportunity for William to go,” Seward admitted. “He probably has missed a trick.” Yet, she emphasized that such decisions are never made lightly. For a family as steeped in protocol as the Windsors, these choices are typically weighed carefully to ensure that the right person attends the right event.

Still, one can’t help but wonder if the outcome could have been better. Prince William’s star power far outshines that of his uncle Prince Edward — especially in the U.S., where the Prince of Wales enjoys near-celebrity status. His attendance at Carter’s funeral might have served as a symbolic reminder of the enduring bond between Britain and America, while further elevating his profile as a future king on the world stage.

Carter’s ties to the British monarchy date back to his presidency, when he attended a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Though he made headlines at the time for allegedly kissing the Queen Mother on the lips — a breach of royal protocol that sparked headlines — the former president was warmly regarded by the royal family.

While many Americans may have hoped for Prince William to headline the royal contingent, the decision to send Prince Edward was a reminder that the royal family does not necessarily send a representative based on star power. Perhaps, the royal protocol does believe in giving equal chances and exposure to senior royals.

