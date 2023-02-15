An Alison Brie romcom with shockingly gratuitous nudity titillates its way to number one spot in 39 countries

Nudity in film has always been a thorny subject, with it possibly still the last major taboo in Hollywood filmmaking. Attitudes have changed a lot in just over a decade, and a new Alison Brie romcom is having no qualms with using nudity as it flirts its way to streaming success all around the world.

Somebody I Used To Know sees Brie reunite with Community co-star Danny Pudi, and is directed by Brie’s husband Dave Franco. The romcom has wasted no time getting viewers in, with it no doubt helped by the lead actress talking about how happy she is to show up on set in nothing more than a birthday suit.

Within its first few days on streaming, it has romanced its way to number one in 39 different countries proving the best way to get general audiences interested in a romcom is to talk about how prominent the nudity is. The Amazon Prime original film is enjoying its early doors on streaming, as both sickos and actual fans of romantic comedies unite in the streaming market.

The film sees Brie play a television showrunner managing a trashy reality show, but who goes to slightly extreme lengths to try and further her career. Following the collapse of her career, she rekindles a romance with an ex-partner as she works out what exactly the next stage is in her life — and if it involves her ex.

Critically it hasn’t set the world on fire or given much food for thought, but it seems you just can’t argue against nudity in movies working to get people in. With a 72 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s got the exact same score as the polar opposite film dominating Netflix in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The duality of man.

Somebody I Used To Know is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.