‘Ana you better be a spy, girl’: Ana de Armas is getting backlash after dating the world’s most shocking suitor

Making it in Hollywood is difficult and not everyone has a success story. Ana de Armas, however, did have one. She rose to fame following her roles in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and 2019’s Knives Out, and since then, she has often been a part of big franchises including James Bond and the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina. She worked hard to get where she is but she’s now throwing caution to the wind for her new beau, shocking the entire world in the process.

Ana de Armas was born in Havana, Cuba, but she moved to Madrid, Spain at the age of 18 to pursue her acting career after falling in love with acting when she was 12. She had several roles in her native Cuba but it wasn’t until her move to Spain that she started to gain fame after her role in the teen drama El Internado.

She later moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to start her career again “from scratch,” and the road to success wasn’t smooth, as it took several moves across the world to make it, especially since she didn’t even speak English. Now, she has new ties to Cuba.

Ana de Armas is dating Cuba’s dictator’s stepson

On Nov. 21, photos emerged showing the actress kissing her new love interest, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid. That wouldn’t make anyone think twice if Anido Cuesta had not been the stepson of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the president of Cuba.

Cuba is a totalitarian state, and former President Raul Castro handpicked Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who was chosen in an election with no other opposition allowed in 2021. He is the first non-Castro head of state since 1976, but has continued the same regime.

Her boyfriend, Anido Cuesta, a lawyer, is not only Díaz-Canel Bermúdez’s stepson but also a close advisor to the authoritarian leader. He has been attending official events and trips with his stepfather, enjoying a lavish lifestyle while his country lives in poverty.

Following the release of the paparazzi photos, the internet couldn’t take it anymore.

while promoting her movie ana de armas stopped by every hollywood talk show to talk about how she could barely eat whilst living in cuba and now she's dating the stepson of the tyrant that runs the dictatorship by keeping them hungry? now that's a plot twist pic.twitter.com/rDMAwvvA1D — blade of rellana⚔️ 🖤 (@ps5vulnicura) November 21, 2024 everybody get the fuck up! ana de armas is dating the stepson of the tyrant that runs the dictatorship she ran away from? this bad this is bad this is very bad pic.twitter.com/dVXRwc3KiG — blade of rellana⚔️ 🖤 (@ps5vulnicura) November 20, 2024

A video from the TikTok account Yoelandmari went viral online with over 2.3 million views for calling de Armas out, noting that she was “canceled and deserves all of it.” The TikToker takes the viewers through the entire story, highlighting why her new relationship is offensive to her fellow Cubans, and how she disrespected her brother.

Per the TikToker, “Ana de Armas’ brother was arrested by the regime a few years ago for the high crime of going against the dictatorship,” she alleged. “Because of his stance against the regime, he conducted a hunger strike. And she never said a single word publicly. So they no longer speak.” Javier Caso, de Armas’ brother, who is a photographer, was summoned by Cuban intelligence in 2020 and went on a hunger strike in 2021, per El Mundo.

People in the comments noted, “well damn- I’m not even from Cuba and i feel betrayed.” Another felt the same: “I’m not Cuban and I feel betrayed. But yeah I am now seeing how shady her rise to fame was.”

Several people still decided to see the best in de Armas, hoping she might be a secret spy. “Ana you better be a spy girl,” reads one of the most-liked comments on the video. Another wrote, “maybe she’s plotting revenge and y’all are ruining it.”

“So not only is she going against her people but her literal bother as well,” highlighted another.

According to Telemundo, the romance is nothing new and de Armas has reportedly been dating Anido Cuesta for seven months, after being seen together in April 2024.

Not only did she disrespect Marilyn with that porno movie… now this? You will never see me support Ana de Armas. — Folklore Mar TS 🫶🏽 (@FolkloreMarTS) November 26, 2024 Shes a traitor to Cuba — Donairdaddy 🐧🦭✳️ (@donairdaddy) November 25, 2024

Influencer Tefi Pessoa also called de Armas out. “I hate, hate criticizing women, especially Latin women, Ana de Armas, in Madrid, kissing that man, the stepson of a dictator, is a slap in the face of the community that supports her, not even the Latin community, but her Cuban community.”

Ana de Armas has made known her disinterest in Hollywood drama, so, unsurprisingly, she has not addressed the backlash yet but sheesh, it is not looking good.

