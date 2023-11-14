Andrew Tate can’t stop blasting ‘Star Wars’ despite one curious admission

Tate has no love for a galaxy far, far away despite one curious admission.

The force is weak with Andrew Tate.

The social media mega-influencer, who believes a woman’s place is in the kitchen, cooked Star Wars fans over their love of Jedi and is bound to do it again, making them all feel like Bantha fodder.

Tate initially called out the Star Wars fandom over a year ago with his now infamous statement — one of several — of saying that he’s never seen any Star Wars movie, is not missing out, and suggesting that those who have are missing out on being millionaires.

I will always remember Andrew Tate as the “never seen Star Wars” guy pic.twitter.com/NjXrZeVycj — kinoposting (@Kino_Posting) August 19, 2022

Fans mostly chuckled and one even responded with a laugh-out-loud video edit of Andrew Tate’s voice as Darth Vader, which shows how weak his masculine vocals really are.



If Andrew Tate Was In Star Wars pic.twitter.com/8CfYoAgvxx — Ghaz Yeager (@GhazYeager) April 13, 2023

However, Tate has twice reminded the Skywalkers among us that watching Star Wars is an apparent waste of time — at least, that’s what he seems to be suggesting. All of this anti-Star Wars sentiment from the great Tate — I use the word “great” here sarcastically — is despite the fact that he has never seen a single Star Wars film. Imagine that? He talks more about Star Wars than even some Star Wars fans do — ok, that’s a lie — but he certainly can’t keep Star Wars out of his millennium falcon mouth.



Still never seen Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/9FbiDTOaj8 — The Real World (@therealworld_hq) November 6, 2023

He even posted about it from his Real World account last week, and then from his personal account today.



Still haven’t watched Star Wars.



And my life continues getting better. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 14, 2023

Maybe he feels this way because women in Star Wars are fairly powerful. Hair-bunned Princess Leia wouldn’t hesitate to smack a man with her buns, Rey could defeat anyone, and Shin Hati eats Jedi for brunch. Tate knows that this would likely annoy him, as he would prefer to see Leia cooking dinner, Rey doing laundry, and Shin raising kids as a stay-at-home wife, which is fairly absurd considering she can’t even stay in her own galaxy.

The funniest thing about all of it is that, if you think about it, Tate’s type of woman is really Aunt Beru. She cooks meals for Uncle Owen, pours that blue milk rather nicely, cooks those desert-farmed vegetables perfectly, while softly advising her husband to set Luke free. She watches after the home while Luke and her husband go shopping for droids that speak Bocce. What a homely woman!

Of course, she ultimately gets burned to death at home by stormtroopers, which would never happen to Leia, Rey, or Hati.

So, maybe Andrew Tate should watch Star Wars just so that he knows what he’s talking about. He can’t, however, because millionaires don’t have time to watch things created by billionaires like George Lucas.