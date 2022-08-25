Andrew Tate: ‘I’m the most famous man in the world’

Yesterday, controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate, who has been banned from Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for his controversial views, posted a lengthy goodbye message on Vimeo that was also reposted by several YouTube channels.

In the video, titled “My Final Message,” Andrew gave a lengthy personable speech where he discusses the controversy, politely defends himself, explains his opinions in detail, and expresses understanding for his ban. Though he does make it clear that he is respectfully against it.

His statements differ here from the man who made numerous absurd claims in the previous few years, most of which gained significant popularity in the last several months, though they reveal a man who still has an extremely high opinion of himself.

For those who’d rather not dedicate an hour and 13 minutes to watch the full video, we summed the highlights of his speech below.

Discussing his popularity: “I’m the most influential man on the planet”

Expressing his frustration over how small clips of his that are meant to make people laugh are being used out of context: “If I sit down and do a 3-hour podcast, it’s my job to be entertaining. Although I think on the internet I’m one of the most respected oratists that exist. I now need to prevent anybody from being able to take me out of context. I might have to form a new way for sentences to be constructed.”

On clarifying his views on women: “I champion women all the time. I talk about how women are unique and special and can do things that men can’t do. Just because I champion men’s rights does not mean I dislike women. I love people. I’m a person full of love and I want people as a whole to elevate.”

Explaining how the best mentality to have is to be personally responsible for the harm that happens to you even if it’s truly not your fault: “If I get struck by lightning then it’s my fault. I blame myself.”

On how smart he is and how he’s also not smart enough: “Even with my entire brain, I don’t know with all of my genius intellect if I can find a way for nothing to be used against me. It’s extremely difficult.”

On those who celebrate his ban: “The people who are making endless videos celebrating my ban or talking hate about me, that hate is never gonna satisfy you. You need to learn to let go and live with a heart filled with love. You need to be content with yourself.”

On him being the most searched person online: “I’m the most famous man in the world.”