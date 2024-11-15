Anne Hathaway’s calm demeanor during courtside collision with NBA player OG Anunoby is giving baddie energy

Anne Hathaway has been through a lot in her career as an actress. She’s had to deal with a merciless and cruel boss lady while working at a fashion magazine. She’s also had to sell her teeth, hair, and even body just to support a daughter. She’s gone through so many difficult situations that any misfortune coming her way at this point is unlikely to make her budge.

Proving our point is a recent incident where Hathaway served up a complete baddie energy and even flashed a smile as though nothing life-threatening just happened right in front of her. We’re talking about the courtside collision during the New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

While the Devi Wears Prada star was watching the game on the front row, Knicks shooting guard OG Anunoby lost control of himself as he was chasing the ball, which was heading toward Anne’s direction. Surprisingly, Hathaway was unbothered by the danger that was coming her way. She was even photographed stretching out a hand because she was ready to catch the ball.

Even when the 6-foot-and-5-inch player was close to colliding with the actress, the latter was totally unfazed. Fortunately, the 27-year-old NBA player did not hit the 42-year-old Hollywood star and instead slammed against the courtside barrier in front of her. But even this caused Hathaway’s popcorn to fly in the air.

Throughout the whole incident, Anne remained calm and collected. After the basketball player regained composure following the crash, he walked away from the scene. On the other hand, Hathaway was pictured with a big smile on her face as if nothing serious had happened.

Anne’s 5-year-old son, Jack, was with her during the game, and he was seated right beside her when the collision happened. But even the actress’ mini-me seemed unbothered when the gigantic athlete slammed against the barrier in front of his mom. The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree, I guess?

When clips of the incident circulated on social media, and many users had a field day cracking jokes about how OG must have intentionally made the blunder to get noticed by the Oscar-winning actress. Others reacted to how nonchalant Hathaway was in the face of danger.

“I would’ve almost crashed too if I saw Anne Hathaway,” one wrote, while a second user quipped, “I’d ‘accidentally’ crash into Anne Hathaway 6 times a game.” Someone else joked, “Bro had that one planned since warmups.” Another shared a GIF of Anne as Selina Kay or Catwoman and captioned it: “Catwoman ain’t shook. She would’ve evaded easily.”

Catwoman aint shook.. She wouldve evaded easily.. pic.twitter.com/l3QJ0KfUoG — Niko Ninja (@NikoJHova) November 14, 2024

Aside from the bad luck of fumbling in front of the Princess Diaries actress, Anunoby also went home disheartened as his team lost to the Bulls in the 124-123 match. If it’s any consolation, Anne is a big fan of the Knicks, so this might not be the last time OG will be seeing her courtside. Hopefully, the next time they meet, there won’t be any physical dangers happening, and Anne can finish her popcorn in peace.

