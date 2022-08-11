Anne Heche reportedly under investigation for felony DUI after crash

Following a car crash that has left star Anne Heche in a coma, the investigation has reportedly been upgraded to include the possibility of a felony.

According to a report by TMZ, a woman who was inside the home that Heche crashed into while driving her Mini Cooper on Friday claims that she suffered an injury that required medical treatment.

Because of the injury, the accident investigation has been upgraded to a felony case. TMZ claims that authorities suspect Heche was under the influence at the time of the crash. This suspicion comes due to her erratic and reckless driving which not only led to her plummeting into a home but earlier crashing into a garage.

Following the incident, TMZ shared photos that appeared to show a clear bottle inside her car which is suspected to have been alcohol. This has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

The incident took place in Mar Vista, Los Angeles. First, Heche crashed into a garage in an apartment complex but was able to drive. Shortly after, the car came to a stop, as Heche’s vehicle barreled into a home that burst into flames.

After firefighters were able to put out the blaze, Heche was taken to the hospital where she has remained since. Earlier this week a representative for the actress shared an update on her condition which said she has been in a coma since shortly after the incident.

Recent reports suggest that she still remains in critical condition fighting for her life on a ventilator at the time of writing.