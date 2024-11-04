‘Another day another slay’: Blake Lively bets on a bold naked dress paired with a dramatic orange cape that makes everyone forget her ‘It Ends With Us’ shortcomings

Naked dresses have become a staple of the red carpet and many celebrities have attempted to create memorable ‘fits. Blake Lively is the latest one to try, and her bold look won the approval of the internet following her recent backlash for the It Ends With Us promo.

Over the years, many celebrities have walked the red carpet donning daring styles but the naked dress doesn’t automatically mean showing more skin. While they are always a fearless choice, they are guaranteed to turn heads. Zendaya recently wowed in a skin-generous naked dress at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where she paid her respects to this year’s honoree, Cher. Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Rihanna, and many others turned heads on different occasions with iconic naked dress looks, and now Blake Lively has joined the conversation.

Blake Lively is notorious for her Met Gala looks, where she was crowned the official queen of the money-splurging charity event. For years, she has wowed everyone with her style, as the Gossip Girl fashionista is her own stylist. Now, she has taken her skills further with a famous trend.

Blake Lively’s latest outfit seems to have been invented for her

Blake Lively at 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala. pic.twitter.com/XJVVea1zHx — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 3, 2024

Many celebrities met on the red carpet at the LACMA gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, and Lively was one of the stars there. For the event, she stunned in a chainmail naked minidress encrusted with pink, rose gold, and topaz sparkling diamonds. She combined the look with a huge orange silk-taffeta cape. The ensemble comes from a very popular 2024 brand — Tamara Ralph.

Lively’s recent outfit seemed to be the perfect fall look, and it complemented her complexion and blonde hair to perfection. She paired it with pink Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a brand Lively has often shined in at official events.

This year, many celebrities opted to wear Ralph’s dramatic creations on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson, Angelina Jolie, Emily Blunt, and Halle Berry are just some of the big names who proudly donned Tamara Ralph on the red carpet. Lively is no stranger to the brand, either.

During this year’s promotion for her latest film, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, Blake Lively donned a series of floral dresses, after encouraging moviegoers to do the same after grabbing their best friends. One of them was a silver strapless dress from the Fall 2024 collection, dazzled in delicate crystals, adorned with orchids and other flowers with a cherry blossom neckline, paired with a feathery red coat for a bit of flair, giving Old Hollywood vibes.

As we all know, Lively fell from everyone’s graces after her tone-deaf approach to the film’s domestic violence theme, but fans seemed to have forgiven that after stepping out in this gorgeous set at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The outfit received multiple praise on social media, with one fan noting that it was “another day, another slay for Blake Lively.”

Another day another slay for Blake Lively, this time at the LACMA Art+Film Gala 🌻🧡 pic.twitter.com/dZeS3eDB2x — •◡• (@bealoneonmyown) November 4, 2024

Another also made a Gossip Girl-related comment, noting that she looks “so much like Serena van der Woodsen.” The character was known for her daring looks and was the ‘It’ girl of the show, and Lively continued Serena’s legacy in real life.

Es tan Serena van der Woodsen https://t.co/bAPoq3ht0a — 𝒜𝓃𝒶 🩷✨ (@tzplivv) November 3, 2024

The recent ensemble might be Lively’s best look this year — I am well aware that she sparkled in Britney Spears’ iconic Versace dress — but the way she mixed the naked minidress with the maxi cape, how the orange and nude dress mixed with her golden locks… truly, she was a dream.

