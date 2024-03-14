Are Izzy and Micah from ‘Love is Blind’ together?

The Love is Blind season 6 reunion switched up its format in several ways, providing fans of the reality television favorite with plenty of fodder for conversations.

On top of switching locations to the actual Love is Blind stage, the season 6 reunion also invited guests. Its typical for a reunion episode to bring in cast members from across the season, so they can rehash specific storylines and answer vital questions, but the surprise appearance of several Love is Blind veterans took fans by surprise. Nick and Vanessa Lachey invited favorites from several prior seasons back for the reunion, and positioned them on stage across from this season’s participants.

Among the lineup of returning favorites were season 4’s Micah and season 5’s Izzy, both of whom made it all the way to the altar in their respective seasons. Both were unfortunately also left at that same altar by their partners, Micah by the calculated and intelligent Paul, and Izzy by the determined and money-wise Stacey.

Izzy and Micah’s reappearance at the season 6 reunion — and, most notably, the fact that they were seated together — sparked instant rumors about seasons colliding. Did these two find each other after the cameras stopped rolling and start an as-yet unseen Love is Blind relationship?

Did Micah and Izzy get together?

Image via Netflix

Six pairs of previous Love is Blind participants — and one former Bachelorette contestant — showed up for the season 6 reunion. Chelsea and Kwame and Tiffany and Brett from season 4 sat alongside season 3’s Colleen and Matt, as well as Alexa and Brennon, and seated at the front was season 1 contestant Giannina and her non-Love is Blind beau, Blake Horstmann. They were joined, near the back, by season 4’s Micah and season 5’s Izzy, who were seated next to one another, just like the couples around them.

That led to instant speculation over Izzy and Micah’s relationship status. Their placement in the seating arrangement certainly seemed to indicate a match, but it seems fan expectations were wrong. While they do have some future hijinks planned together, it seems Micah and Izzy are still single.

They were seated next to each other not because they’re a couple, but because they’re headed into their next project together. The duo informed fans, near the tail-end of the reunion, that they’re both set to participate on the next season of Perfect Match, a show that Nick Lachey also hosts.

Perfect Match snatches up couples from previous seasons of various Netflix reality dating shows, pairs them up, and places them in a series of challenges. Its unclear whether Izzy and Micah will be coupled up in the upcoming second season of the series, but, even if they are, it doesn’t mean they’re in a relationship. It is likely they’ll get much closer over the course of the season’s filming, however, so you never know where life will take them.