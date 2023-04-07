Are Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet dating? The latest rumors, explained

Just when fans were recuperating from Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s dating rumors, an unexpected Instagram post on Thursday steered \attention to her little sister Kylie, who is being linked to the Dune star Timothee Chalamet. It all started after the popular celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi dropped a blind item about the pair that went viral.

One of the tipsters wrote, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner” with two coffin emojis alongside the comment. Another added, “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella”, and a third continued by saying, “I can 100% confirm that”.

However, the blind item came with a disclaimer that says “read with caution,” implying the news might just be a rumor with no solid proof. Rumor or not, the news led to shocking responses from social media users, especially Twitteratis who took to the platform to put forward their opinions on the matter, and not everyone has good things to say.

One of the users wrote, “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?” whereas another tweeted, “I hope this Timothee and Kylie Jenner thing is just a weird rumor submitted to deuxmoi by kris jenner.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?😭 — 🏝️☀️🌊❤️ (@badbunnytrellas) April 6, 2023

Timothee and Kylie…I can’t do this today — hi (@Boredandtiredok) April 6, 2023

Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news pic.twitter.com/v2AZOveWGn — Kate (@thekate_gatsby) April 6, 2023

first kendall and bad bunny now timothee chalamet and kylie jenner, the kardashians are going to cause the fall of stan twitter — gai (@gaifashion) April 6, 2023

Why are the streets saying Timothee and Kylie are dating pic.twitter.com/mwokzkYcc6 — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@monetsupremacy_) April 6, 2023

Dating aside, there are confirmed reports of Jenner and Chalamet interacting with each other in the past. Both made an appearance at Paul Gaultier’s 2023 Haute Couture back in January, and there is a video of them talking. This isn’t the only time when the rumored couple were spotted together, either.

The pair were also seen having dinner with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, before being later joined by some prominent celebrities like Zack Bia, and Russell Westbrook, to name but two.

Even though both parties have remained silent on the subject, fans will keep their eyes peeled for any further updates.