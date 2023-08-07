Are Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied getting divorced? The rumors, explained

The year hasn’t been kind to celebrity couples. Now it’s August, and as we prepare to bid Summer adieu, the world has already bid farewell to several high-profile celebrity couples. Next on the list might be none other than Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, if the rumors prove correct.

Speculation about their possible breakup emerged in June when rumors swirled about Millepied allegedly having an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne. Following this rumored infidelity from the French dancer and choreographer, many believed it was only a matter of time until their decade-old marriage would come to an end – and perhaps, they were right. According to US Weekly, the couple has officially separated, despite attempting to rebuild their trust once again for the sake of their children – Aleph, aged 12, and Amalia, aged 6.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors.

The Thor actress sparked rumors of the separation even before reports came in, after being spotted without her wedding ring at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia. If the separation and divorce rumors prove to be true, that means the ending of their 11-year-old marriage, which was officiated in 2012. The estranged couple met due to Millepied’s work as a choreographer, accompanying Portman in several of her dancing-motivated roles, including the 2018 hit Vox Lux.

Until now, no other source has confirmed their separation nor their divorce, but this alleged breakup will certainly be going in the history books as one of the many heartbreaks brought about by 2023.