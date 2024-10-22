Ariana Grande claps back after iconic vampire recalls ‘disheartening’ years-old encounter with the pop star

While undoubtedly one of the world’s hottest stars today, Ariana Grande has developed a reputation as occasionally being somewhat obnoxious. The singer, songwriter, and actress, regarded as a pop icon with millions of adoring fans, is set to star in Wicked, the first of a two-part film adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s stage musical of the same name.

However, not for the first time, Grande has also made headlines for all the wrong reasons this spooky season. A horror icon described her meeting with the “Thank U, Next” singer as wholly unpleasant.

Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark was chatting with her fans during a Q&A session at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, when she named Grande her worst celebrity encounter.

In a video that’s gone viral on various popular platforms, Elvira told the story of when Grande took a troop of family and friends to see one of her shows, saying, “I’ll tell you briefly… she came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets. We’re like, ‘Okay,’ and we give her the tickets. She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought. I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ She goes, ‘Nah, I don’t really do that.'”

Elvira then explained that Grande left before her show started and that her family remained. It really doesn’t paint a good picture of the 31-year-old star. However, she’s now responded to Elvira.

How did Ariana Grande respond to Elvira’s negative recollection of her?

When Elvira posted a series of screenshots from an article recapping what she’d said about Ariana Grande on her Instagram, Grande replied apologetically and explained how, when the incident took place seven years ago, she left early because she was suffering from an anxiety attack.

Grande wrote, “i’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so. thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of Halloween!”

Grande’s fans responded in their droves supporting her, writing things like “YES ARIANAAAAAAA,” “people are so quick to turn to hatred, for such a petty reason too,” and “this is why we love you ! always responding with love and explaining yourself even when you shouldn’t have to. you’re so strong for enduring all that you unfortunately have to endure and your strength is so admirable. love you so much more than i can express.”

Anxiety is a horrible thing to experience, and anxiety attacks can be crippling. Assuming Grande is telling the truth about why she appeared rude to Elvira, it’s a legitimate excuse for her behavior. Grande’s new movie, the above-mentioned Wicked, hits theaters on Nov. 22.

