How to See ‘Wicked The Musical’, no matter where you live in North America

We’re not here to play favorites. No matter if you ride for Judy Garland in the original movie, Idina Menzel in the original Wicked cast, or Ariana Grande in one of 2024’s most anticipated films, every trip to Oz is magical.

Recommended Videos

Beyond Broadway or the big screen, Wicked fans have an opportunity to defy gravity as Wicked The Musical continues its North America tour with 13 more cities from now through October, 2025 — and tickets are flying fast.

The musical form of Wicked was born in 1996 while composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz was on vacation in Hawai’i. Schwartz had the idea to adapt the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West into a stage production.

The 1995 novel and Wicked the Musical both offer a different take on The Wizard of Oz novel by Frank L. Baum and the iconic film starring Garland. The novel and musical also predate Dorothy’s adventures in Oz.

Kristin Chenoweth and Menzel originally played Glinda and Elphaba in the original musical production of Wicked, and Kendra Kassebaum and Stephanie J. Block took over the roles on the first musical tour in 2005. Alexandra Socha and Mary Kate Morrissey will portray Glinda and Elphaba on the touring production throughout 2024 and 2025.

BUY NOW: Tickets for Wicked the Musical North America tour

In addition to the headlining names who have portrayed the show’s central characters, Wicked the Musical is also known for a few of its showstopper songs, including “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” The stage production is also notoriously prop heavy — 450 costumes, 240 pairs of handmade shoes, and 90 wigs are used each night.

How much are tickets to Wicked the Musical?

Wicked the Musical kicks off its tour on Oct. 16, 2024, at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon. The tour will conclude a little over a year later on Oct. 26, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy