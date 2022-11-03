As Johnny Depp steps back into the spotlight, Amber Heard’s Twitter account vanishes

Amber Heard, the actor best known for 2018’s Aquaman, has deleted her Twitter account following her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, stepping back into the spotlight.

Heard and Depp had been embroiled in a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits, with Depp receiving the larger proportion of wins compared to Heard, though it was a mixed verdict. As a result, the 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard penned alluding to domestic abuse by Depp was determined by a jury to be defamatory. Due to the outcome of the trial, there now exists a disclaimer on the op-ed in question acknowledging the three statements within the article that were determined to be libelous. The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of her three countersuit claims.

All of this has led to Depp slowly but surely attempting a comeback in Hollywood, including portraying King Louis XV in the forthcoming film Jeanne du Barry. and reportedly also being involved in Rihanna’s upcoming fashion show.

Maybe it’s because of Depp’s return to the spotlight or maybe it’s because Heard’s ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, has now taken over Twitter, but she has recently deleted her account on the social media platform regardless. We Got This Covered confirmed this by looking up Heard’s former handle, @realamberheard.

We know this was Heard’s former Twitter account since she’s previously tweeted about the aforementioned op-ed from it back in 2018, tweets that were revisited during the trial and in news reports. And the official Twitter account for the American Civil Liberties Union, which has included Heard as a women’s rights ambassador, has also replied to this very account.

The fact of Heard’s Twitter account being deleted was first spotted on Tuesday by the YouTuber ThatUmbrellaGuy via his Twitter account.

Even though Heard won one of her three claims in her countersuit against Depp, she still owes a net sum of millions of dollars to her ex-husband due to Depp winning all of the claims from his lawsuit. This has resulted in a reported net worth in the negative millions as well as a rumor that she has sold her California house and called a Spanish mansion her new home in its place.