Aubrey Plaza fans celebrate the time she horrified Chris Pratt by summoning Satan on stage

Aubrey Plaza is one of the most dynamic actresses in Hollywood, from the great roles she has played to her darkly hilarious persona. No one ever knows what she’s going to do, and that includes her Parks and Recreation co-stars in this video going viral of the Critics Choice Television Awards in 2014 with Nick Offerman and Chris Pratt.

Seeing Pratt and her together on stage is such a great flashback to the Parks and Recreation days when they were in love as April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer. When they reprise those roles even for a moment at an awards show, it gives the fans just what they need at that moment.

More reason to love Aubrey Plaza. Also, Pratt must've legitimately been losing it. (2014) pic.twitter.com/D3YPCa2mKw — A!ex Steed (@alexsteed) January 30, 2023

Whether or not Pratt was in on the joke has sparked debate on Twitter, as some fans think it blew his mind, while others think he knew she was going to do it. It’s April and Andy again with Andy just reacting to the crazy that April brings to every scene.

I can’t believe the number of people who don’t think Pratt was in on it. That’s why said “don’t do the devil stuff”, that was part of the joke. — Anne Campbell (@filmgatereviews) January 30, 2023

Reminiscing about Plaza can go on forever as the actress has given fans so many moments to enjoy, as well as those that have knocked them off their feet.

I liked when she won a youth award and in her acceptance speech said “Suck it old people” haha — EleanorMae (@megbyr) January 30, 2023

Confirming what more fans are starting to realize, this one makes it very clear. Of course, Pratt and Offerman don’t have to be in on the joke at all. They know her and how she is. That’s all they need for their reaction to be in tune with the joke.

Do you all not understand it was a bit they were all in on? — not a bot, not yet a woman (@winedarkflea) January 30, 2023

It is exactly this kind of thing that makes her most endearing to her fans.

The clip was a long time ago, but Zooey Deschanel running at the end does seem odd. It could be that she’s running because she believes Plaza actually has the ability to summon Satan and all his dark lords.

This scene in Parks and Recreation is actually what it’s reminiscent of. Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple who were very quirky while she was dark and he wasn’t all that bright in a whole different way.

Would fans love to see a revisit of April and Andy or something new with Aubrey and Chris? Call Hollywood and let them know about it.