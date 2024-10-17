‘I thought the one on the right was Lady Gaga’: Here’s Aubrey Plaza getting high with a bunch of nuns, you’re welcome

While Aubrey Plaza‘s Hot Ones interview with Agatha All Along co-star Patti LuPone and her iconic thirst tweets video are standouts, we need to revisit the best one.

We’re talking about the Cut interview where she tried a selection of weed-infused products with two nuns, Sister Kate and Sister Evie. The sisters grow marijuana in California to support themselves and sat down with Plaza to talk about the universe at large, how one becomes a nun, chastity, and if pizza is technically a vegetable.

Among the reasons for the interview’s insurmountable legacy is the brazen humor from all involved. Sister Kate declared she decided to be a nun because U.S. Congress lied about pizza counting as a vegetable to make kids’ meals look healthier than they are; Evie appeared sauced the entire time, barely saying a word, but her face card never declines; Plaza skips polite conversation and immediately asked about chastity.

The sisters showed Plaza how to trim a bud, an endeavor which took 20 minutes, as the trio shared weed stories. Plaza, who is currently a greenery-loving witch as Agatha All Along‘s Rio, said she once hid her stash in a saxophone.

Another 25 minutes passing opened the doors to conversation about the “oppressive” medical system, and how it has traditionally prevented people from partaking in medicinal marijuana use.

And let’s not forget the song. Yes, the song. Three minutes and 19 seconds in, the sisters sing a little tune. “The sacred ground we walk upon, with every step we take,” they hum as Aubrey sits awkwardly in between them. The musical interlude concluded with, “The Earth is our mother.”

Kate, who did much of the talking, also explained they believe cannabis oil is the other “holy oil of the Bible.” When asked why, she said, “Our position is, if Jesus lived he probably smoked weed.” Amen, sister. Plaza does not argue with this logic, simply replying “Yes,” as production crew members are heard giggling in the background.

If you’re wondering how any of this came to be, it was booked because Plaza was promoting the 2017 film The Little Hours. The black comedy is about a convent inhabited by “emotionally unstable nuns.”

Needless to say, not all religious people were as cool about the flick as Kate and Evie. A Catholic website called Return to Order created a petition that drew over 20,000 signatures. It urged the distributor to pull the project, citing “immoral acts and foul language.”

IndieWire reported the group is part of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property, which describes itself as “an organization of lay Catholic Americans concerned about the moral crisis shaking the remnants of Christian civilization.” We don’t imagine they’d enjoy Kate and Evie much, either.

Alas, the art of the video interview is not dead, and we need more of this absurdity. Amelia Dimoldenberg, please do everyone a solid and call Plaza to invite her onto Chicken Shop Date.

