‘Are they Marvel?’: An ‘Agatha All Along’ witch has already revealed which ‘Deadpool’ actor she’s ready to fight immediately

Two of 2024’s biggest pop culture releases have been a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects — one on the big screen and another on the small screen. One of which, of course, is the cinematic goliath that is Deadpool & Wolverine, and the other is the recently released enchanting Disney Plus series Agatha All Along.

Now, the likelihood of the characters from those two projects ever meeting in the MCU is slim — there are far more relevant and pressing issues and stories for them all to concern themselves with. Agatha Harkness has some longstanding issues with Wanda Maximoff that could take years to resolve, and Deadpool and Wolverine have their own stuff going on in an entirely different universe.

That said, don’t rule it out because Harkness has actually encountered both Deadpool and Wolverine multiple times in Marvel’s comic books (she forced Wolverine to fight Spider-Man in the Amazon rainforest and Deadpool to fight Venom at an amusement park, for instance). It’s not as though the characters are so far removed from each other that interacting is impossible — especially given the now multiversal nature of the MCU.

In fact, one member of the Agatha All Along cast is already stirring up some beef with a Deadpool & Wolverine star — and it’s a contest we’d love to see play out on screen. So which cast member is it, and which A-lister do they want to fight?

Patti LuPone wants to fight Ryan Reynolds

In a red (or, should we say, suitably purple) carpet interview with Variety at the premiere of Agatha All Along, Patti LuPone, who plays the 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu in the show, spoke candidly about her lack of knowledge about the MCU.

After telling the interviewer she knew “Nothing” about the franchise, she was asked which character from the Marvel universe she’d like to fight. She ummed and ahhed, unsure which characters were part of the Marvel universe, before asking if Deadpool fit the bill (“Is Deadpool, are they Marvel?”). When the interviewer told her he was, she said, “I would fight Ryan Reynolds. I have no idea what Deadpool is, but I would just fight Ryan Reynolds.”

So, to clarify, LuPone doesn’t want to fight Deadpool, the character. Oh no, she wants to tangle with Ryan Reynolds, the actor.

Reynolds may have gone up against the likes of Wolverine, Cable, Juggernaut, Ajax, Cassandra Nova, Sabretooth, Drake, Sinestro, and Parallax while playing various comic book characters in superhero movies, but he really doesn’t want to mess with LuPone. She’s one formidable woman (remember, as per Entertainment Weekly, she once ate a “death wing,” the spiciest offering on Watch What Happens Live, rather than apologize to Madonna for calling her a “movie killer” who “can’t act her way out of a paper bag”). Reynolds would do well to stay out of her way.

Regardless, a potential meeting between Deadpool and Lilia Calderu in the MCU is undoubtedly intriguing. Maybe Marvel Studios should make that happen.

