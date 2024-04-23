Marvel finally released the trailer for the first official MCU movie of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine. Headed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the action comedy is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies in recent memory, as it marks Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU as well as the on-screen debut of one of the most hilarious heroic duos in the comics.

The trailer did a clever job of keeping its cards close to its chest while still giving fans more than enough to get excited about. Peppered with bits of inspired dialogue (“LFG!!!”) that displayed the hilarious dynamic between the titular characters, we also got a glimpse of the threat they will be facing: the one and only Cassandra Nova. She will be played by Emma Corrin, and her appearance in the trailer has stirred fans’ anticipation for one of the X-Men’s most formidable villains.

With the introduction of another super-powered woman to MCU canon, fans want to know how she stands against the universe’s current powerhouse ⏤ Captain Marvel, for example.

Who is Cassandra Nova and what powers does she have?

Cassandra Nova is the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier, the patriarch of the X-Men and one of the most powerful mutants in the world. She was an alien parasite called a Mummudrai who cloned Charles Xavier’s DNA to give herself a physical body and shared a womb with him. Charles sensed her evil heart and attempted to kill her, resulting in her first body being stillborn. However, she formed a new body and swore to destroy the world, fueled by her thirst for vengeance.

Cassandra Nova is a telepath, much like her brother, as she copied his DNA to create her body. Nonetheless, her power has surpassed even his. Alongside all of Professor X’s mutant powers, she also has her Mummudrai powers, which allow her to mimic the DNA of any sentient being. Therefore, she can also manipulate DNA, jumpstart latent mutant powers in people, or even shut them down. Yikes! Moreover, she can phase through solid objects and astral project as well, which are also features of her alien DNA.

Cassandra Nova vs. Captain Marvel: Who comes out on top?

Cassandra Nova is undeniably one of the greatest threats that the X-Men have ever faced. She’s formidable not only because of her power, but also because of her single-minded focus when it comes to achieving her goals. There are no lines she isn’t willing to cross and she has nothing to lose, which makes her an even bigger threat. In one of the most memorable stories about Cassandra Nova, she massacred the mutant island of Genosha without hesitation.

In the same vein, when it comes to raw power, few comic book characters can compare to Captain Marvel. Her energy manipulation and absorption powers render most attacks against her useless. However, Cassandra Nova doesn’t only deliver physical attacks, but mental as well. This is why she might get the upper hand over Captain Marvel. Notably, Cassandra Nova was able to enter the mind of even Charles Xavier when she took over his body and outed him as a mutant to the world. As that’s a pretty insane feat, Captain Marvel probably doesn’t stand a chance. Plus, let’s be real: the ongoing Brie Larson situation would also likely play a part in how a battle between the two characters played out.

In conclusion, if it boils down to brute strength, Captain Marvel will probably beat Cassandra Nova. But the latter’s advantage comes with her ability to play the best mind games, which makes her the overall stronger fighter. Sorry Cap, but it looks like Nova’s got this one in the bag.

