Awed by Trump supporters’ idiocy, Stormy Daniels takes a break from slaying haters to pick the ‘stupidest tweet of the day’

We always think it is the witty, smart comments that win the day, but a hard-working Trump diehard found a way to, well, “trump” that by trying to insult Stormy Daniels with what they definitely thought was a stinging jab. So, what did Daniels do? Well, she had to take a break from impressively destroying trolls to laud this one for posting the “stupidest tweet of the day.”

Just last week, Trump shared — no, predicted — that he will soon be indicted in lieu of the probe into the hush money he paid her to bury their alleged sexual encounter. So, in the wake of Trump’s announcement of his arrest — which never happened — and the possibility that it can still come to pass, his loyal supporters have been relentlessly trolling Daniels, who has been keeping up with the incessant hate with surprising humor.

So, today started like every day for her — blasting trolls, clapping back at haters, and shedding light on the fact of how her husband doesn’t get insulted like she does even though he is also a porn star and has starred in a lot more adult films than she has.

Nope. My husband is a pornstar. I've done about 200 movies. He's done over 5k. I'm a slut. He's a stud. It's ridiculous https://t.co/DNaDlCK4Yf — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

But soon, she had to eventually recognize the merits of a new tweet – in response to the one aimed at her that tried to offend her by saying she is “not a porn star.”

You win for the stupidest tweet of the day. You can't seriously mean you don't think I'm a pornstar? 😂😂😂

And I don't have sex with strangers. I have sex with my co-stars (who are all my friends) or I often film with my husband @barrettblade777 https://t.co/403j5IJO8z — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2023

It is evidently clear that Trump supporters, like their leader, are running out of things to say and are either harping the same tune or getting hilariously lost in the poorly-knit web of their own vicious comments.