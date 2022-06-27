Bam Margera reported missing from rehab again

Bam Margera was reported missing from a Florida rehab facility less than two weeks after returning to rehab following a previous disappearance. In May, Margera, a former member of the MTV Jackass crew, announced that he had recently celebrated one full year of sobriety. Earlier this month, he was reported leaving the LifeSkills sober living facility, where he had been court-mandated to stay, in a black sedan.

According to a TMZ report at the time, Margera had previously left LifeSkills after discovering that his wife Nicole Boyd, from whom he had been legally separated since September 2021, had taken their son Phoenix Wolf out of Florida. He was subsequently found by local police and returned to rehab. Now TMZ reports that Margera had last been spotted in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Saturday at 5:30pm wearing an all-black outfit.

Margera’s history of substance abuse goes back to at least 2009, when Margera voluntarily committed himself to rehab and left four days later. According to an interview with People, the 2011 death of Ryan Dunn, another original Jackass member and long-time friend of Margera’s, led to his drinking problem getting worse. He told People in 2016:

“I took a five year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,… So I was s–tbag wasted every night, and eventually was like, ‘This has to stop.’ Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off.”

In 2015, he again aborted a rehab attempt, instead seeking treatment on the short-lived VH1 show Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn. He entered rehab for alcohol again in 2019, telling CNN, “I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

Paramount Pictures refused to allow Margera to participate in the 2021 Jackass Forever film, saying that with his history of alcohol and drug abuse, he was an insurance liability. Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine was subsequently granted a restraining order against Margera due to a campaign of harassment via Margera’s Instagram account.

Broward County detectives ask that anyone with any information about Margera’s whereabouts contact them.