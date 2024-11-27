‘Barbie doll realness’: Keke Palmer combines glam beauty with cozy comfort with her black knitted turtleneck

If you’re searching for the perfect glam look this Christmas season, KeKe Palmer has given us the inspiration we need (without even realizing it). The former Nickelodeon star shared several pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning as she combined cozy comfort with sophisticated glam.

She wore a black knitted turtleneck vest, styling her hair to a simple updo. To complete the look, she opted for a hot pink shade that gives everyone Barbie vibes. While we wish we could see the rest of the outfit, we have to imagine that it looked just as good as the top half because this knit will work well with pants or even a micro mini skirt (which Jennifer Lopez wore earlier this week in an attempt to leave us all gasping for air). In the caption, Palmer thanked Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist Kenya Alexis for doing her makeup.

Keke Palmer delivers the ultimate glam look

Fans have reacted to the star’s appearance with heart-eye emojis and praise for her beauty. The comments include, “Such a beautiful woman,” “You not playing fair,” and “Barbie doll realness.” There have also been reactions to her outfit and how the knitted vest could be styled differently. “Can we get a black turtleneck with a gold chain look? I see it on you! Old Hollywood glam,” a fan wrote. “Keep whoever the stylist is,” another commenter shared.

So, who is the stylist responsible for Palmer’s look? Palmer has worked with several industry greats, including Law Roach, but their partnership dissolved when she was pregnant with her son Leo. “So when me and Keke started working, we worked together years and years and years ago,” Roach said at a panel discussion while promoting his book How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect. “It didn’t quite work out, but we always loved each other. It was always love. It was always love.”

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, let’s show the baby bump,'” Roach recalled. “I’m bringing all these clothes, and I could never get the clothes right. And one time she actually called me, she said, ‘You might be the best stylist in the world, but you’re not the best stylist for me.’” Their professional partnership may have dissolved, but the pair remain good friends, and Palmer was also in attendance at the panel discussion.

Palmer leaned on the duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald when looking for a great maternity stylist. After birth, she worked with Sergio Hudson and credits the stylist for helping her create a style evolution after she gave birth in February 2023. Most notably, he was responsible for her Met Gala 2023 outfit, which quickly became the talk of Hollywood. “He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did,” the actress said of Hudson in an interview with Essence in August 2023.

Later in the interview, Palmer acknowledged how she had an instant connection with her stylist, and they chatted constantly. He has brought us some of her most memorable looks, and their collaboration has been praised. “There has not been a look that she has stepped out in since Met Gala that my hands have not been on. It’s just a natural thing,” Hudson told Essence — and we are glad for it!

