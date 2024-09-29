Image Credit: Disney
John McCain and Barbra Streisand
Image via Barbra Streisand/X
‘We needed to do something about it’: Barbra Streisand has $500 million news to share about her women’s healthcare initiative

She is a national, nay global, treasure.
Published: Sep 29, 2024 09:58 am

Barbra Streisand is a national treasure — heck, scratch that: she’s a global treasure. The 82-year-old singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning six decades.

She has succeeded in multiple entertainment fields and was the first performer to gain “EGOT” status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Her successful albums include People (1964), The Way We Were (1974), Guilty (1980), The Broadway Album (1985), and Christmas Memories (2001), and her movie success includes Funny Girl (1968), Hello, Dolly! (1969), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), The Way We Were (1973), and Meet the Fockers (2004).

However, Streisand is just as well known for being a philanthropist and an all-round fantastic human being as she is for her astonishing (and, frankly, unparalleled) showbusiness career. The A-lister took to X to share some wonderful news regarding her most recent philanthropic efforts.

After advocating for years for more healthcare to save women’s lives (especially those who suffer from heart disease) — which included going to Capitol Hill ten years ago to meet Dick Durbin and the late John McCain — the Department of Defense has committed $500 million to support better healthcare for all women. The announcement understandably garnered a predominantly positive reaction from users of the popular social media platform.

How did X react?

There was a ton of appreciation for Streisand’s efforts from her fellow women. Grateful ladies commented:

Plenty of men shared the same sentiments:

Of course, there were some utterly gross individuals — almost universally those in the MAGA cult — who predictably and stupidly saw Streisand’s efforts as anti-male (Streisand is famously anti-Trump, which is very different).

Ignorant comments from such despicable morons included:


It takes a special breed of dope to write such drivel.

To put it simply, what Streisand has advocated for is hugely important, and the $500 million committed by the Department of Defense to support better healthcare for all women is tremendously significant. She deserves nothing but praise for her efforts at a time when she could quite easily be sitting back, doing nothing, enjoying her tremendous wealth. The fact that her post on X ended with her saying, “There is more work to be done, and I will never stop fighting for equality in women’s healthcare,” is massively admirable. Previously, she has approved the production of a multi-part documentary about her life and career, ensuring that even our streaming queues will be graced with her legendary presence. Truly, Barbra is the gift that keeps on giving!

