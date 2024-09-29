‘We needed to do something about it’: Barbra Streisand has $500 million news to share about her women’s healthcare initiative

Barbra Streisand is a national treasure — heck, scratch that: she’s a global treasure. The 82-year-old singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning six decades.

She has succeeded in multiple entertainment fields and was the first performer to gain “EGOT” status (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Her successful albums include People (1964), The Way We Were (1974), Guilty (1980), The Broadway Album (1985), and Christmas Memories (2001), and her movie success includes Funny Girl (1968), Hello, Dolly! (1969), What’s Up, Doc? (1972), The Way We Were (1973), and Meet the Fockers (2004).

However, Streisand is just as well known for being a philanthropist and an all-round fantastic human being as she is for her astonishing (and, frankly, unparalleled) showbusiness career. The A-lister took to X to share some wonderful news regarding her most recent philanthropic efforts.

After advocating for years for more healthcare to save women’s lives (especially those who suffer from heart disease) — which included going to Capitol Hill ten years ago to meet Dick Durbin and the late John McCain — the Department of Defense has committed $500 million to support better healthcare for all women. The announcement understandably garnered a predominantly positive reaction from users of the popular social media platform.

How did X react?

I could not be more delighted to share this news!



Ten years ago, in 2014, I went to Capitol Hill on behalf of my foundation to urgently advocate for more healthcare research funding that would save women’s lives. My message was clear. Every year, more women die from heart… pic.twitter.com/Cy6mF0lvYf — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 27, 2024

There was a ton of appreciation for Streisand’s efforts from her fellow women. Grateful ladies commented:

This woman thanks you — Devonwest (@devonwesthappy) September 27, 2024

Thank you for working for all of us ✌️ — Politics Does Not Belong in Medicine ☮️ (@Kathlee83365634) September 28, 2024

I can't believe it! That's such great news for all women! — Jodi (@serenityJodi) September 27, 2024

Brava, Barbra!! I know you've been adamant about helping with heart issues. Thank you soooo much. 🌿❤️🌿 — Sheila Dobbins (@shedob51) September 27, 2024

Thank you for your incredible advocacy! — Kaye (@KayeSteinsapir) September 27, 2024

Plenty of men shared the same sentiments:

I'm very proud of you for your work for heart disease for women. My mother suffers from heart failure but she's doing well. — John Paul (@johnpaulfreel) September 28, 2024

Great job! — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) September 27, 2024

Thank you, Barbra! For all that you do to better the world! ❤️🥰 — Daniel Welsh (@dpenn1942) September 28, 2024

Of course, there were some utterly gross individuals — almost universally those in the MAGA cult — who predictably and stupidly saw Streisand’s efforts as anti-male (Streisand is famously anti-Trump, which is very different).

Ignorant comments from such despicable morons included:

Only women? Do you hate men? — DerekJ (@DerekJ_FL) September 27, 2024

Don’t you care about men’s lives too? — Mary Banilow Trump (@BanilowMary) September 28, 2024



It takes a special breed of dope to write such drivel.

To put it simply, what Streisand has advocated for is hugely important, and the $500 million committed by the Department of Defense to support better healthcare for all women is tremendously significant. She deserves nothing but praise for her efforts at a time when she could quite easily be sitting back, doing nothing, enjoying her tremendous wealth. The fact that her post on X ended with her saying, “There is more work to be done, and I will never stop fighting for equality in women’s healthcare,” is massively admirable. Previously, she has approved the production of a multi-part documentary about her life and career, ensuring that even our streaming queues will be graced with her legendary presence. Truly, Barbra is the gift that keeps on giving!

