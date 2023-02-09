Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme

Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner.

Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into the stratosphere by winning an Academy Award for co-writing Good Will Hunting alongside Matt Damon, the star has faced accusations that he’s not a very good actor, while his mid-2000s career slump was even welcomed in some corners by his fiercest critics.

These days, the 50 year-old knows that he’s got no other option but to brush it off, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t love to hear the conversations going down at the Grammy Awards when he and Jennifer Lopez discovered in real-time that his miserable experience at the ceremony had turned into an instant meme.

via CBS

An anonymous source tipped off Entertainment Tonight that “Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating,” before going on to add that “she had shown him a few photos that night.” Having captured the internet’s imagination with one sour expression, people would pay good money to be a fly on the wall when Lopez informed her husband that he’d only gone and created Sadfleck 2.0.

Obviously, the exceedingly wealthy and vastly famous Affleck couldn’t care less what the online conversation has to say about him, but that didn’t prevent his hilariously morose expression from turning out to be one of the biggest talking points coming out of the entire evening.