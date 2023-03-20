Ben Stiller doesn’t have a problem with being mistaken for Adam Sandler

A Facebook group dedicated to documenting people who look like Adam Sandler does indeed exist, and as it turns out, there are a lot of people that look like the star. However, someone who definitely doesn’t look like Sandler is fellow actor Ben Stiller, who recently revealed he often gets mistaken for Adam by fans.

Stiller appeared at the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center on Sunday to support his buddy, Sandler, who was awarded the 24th annual Mark Twain prize. Whilst there, the Zoolander actor spoke with ET Online about Sandler and his friendship over the years. Revealing that fans often get the two mixed up.

“So, just like, in life, it’s always like, ‘Yo, Sandler!’ So we’re like sending each other videos of people like going like, ‘Hey, Adam, I love you. Thank you!'”

Despite the pair looking nothing alike, it seems that their similar brand of comedy and the fact that they’ve starred in many movies together might be the reason people get confused. Still, we doubt that Sandler could pull off Blue Steel the same way Stiller can.

Image via Paramount

Stiller doesn’t seem to have a problem with the frequent mix-ups. Considering he and Sandler are good friends, it just gives them something to chuckle about. Stiller had nothing but praise for his friend on Sunday, so perhaps being confused for Sandler could be seen as a compliment.

The pair first shared the screen in Happy Gilmore (1996) but have since collaborated on other projects such as The Meyerowitz Stories. Although we’d love to see the pair in more things together.