Best Austin Butler movies and TV shows, ranked

Austin Butler may have had his start with guest roles on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel as a young teenager, but the now 31-year old star is officially Oscar eye-candy following his acclaimed turn as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biopic, Elvis.

Butler’s career beginnings have been quite prolific, kicking off with stints in popular shows like Hannah Montana, iCarly, and Zoey 101 in the late 2000s. By the 2010s, he began to take on more mature television roles, and his brief moments in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in 2019 was met with great praise. The actor also has a strong stage presence, having worked on Broadway with Denzel Washington, who lent his support for his casting as Elvis.

Now, the new decade is already housing many acting opportunities for Butler, who will star as Feyd-Rautha in the upcoming Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two. He has also been cast alongside Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer in the upcoming drama, The Bikeriders, and will star in the war drama series, Masters of the Air, with Berry Keoghan and Callum Turner.

Until he blesses the world with his upcoming, high-profile performances, here are the best films and television shows Butler has starred in so far.

10. The Intruders

In his first leading role in a non-comedy, Butler starred as the mysterious handyman in the horror film The Intruders, alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Donal Logue. The film follows a girl named Rose, who moves into a new house with her father after the death of her mother. Her suspicions that something is off with the house are confirmed when she starts witnessing some haunted occurrences. While Cosgrove’s performance was praised, The Intruders was met with unfavorable reviews from critics.

9. Aliens in the Attic

A mixed critical reception and an underwhelming performance at the box office didn’t stop audiences from enjoying this feel-good science fiction comedy. Aliens in the Attic was Butler’s first foray into film and placed him along some popular actors, including: Ashley Tisdale, J.K. Simmons, Thomas Haden Church, and Josh Peck. The film revolves around the Pearson family kids who have to cut their vacation short in order to protect the planet from an incoming alien invasion. Butler was 18 years old at the time of the film’s release.

8. Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

After starring next to Ashley Tisdale in 2009’s Aliens in the Attic, Butler teamed up with the actress and singer two years later for the High School Musical spin-off, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. The musical romantic comedy features the pair navigating life in New York, with Butler’s character Peyton Leverett hoping to someday become a notable film director.

7. Ruby & the Rockits

Butler’s television debut in a leading capacity came with the ABC Family comedy Ruby & the Rockits. He starred alongside Alexa Vega, and David and Patrick Cassidy as the aspiring musician Jordan Gallagher. While the show was favorably received, low ratings led to its swift cancellation, and only 10 episodes aired.

6. The Carrie Diaries

As Butler entered his twenties, he was given more leading roles and gained a host of teenage fans after starring in the Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries on The CW. While AnnaSophia Robb starred as the younger Carrie Bradshaw, Butler took on the role of her on-and-off again romantic partner and schoolmate, Sebastian Kydd.

5. Life Unexpected

One of the many teen shows that cemented Butler’s rise as a heartthrob was Life Unexpected. The series follows Lux Cassidy, a young teenager that’s spent all her life in the foster care system. Deciding to become an emancipated minor, Lux requires the signatures of her birth parents, who eventually build a relationship with their daughter. Butler starred as the star quarterback with a big heart. While the show and the characters were greatly praised, Life Unexpected didn’t make it past the two season mark due to low ratings.

4. The Shannara Chronicles

The Shannara Chronicles marked Butler’s return to leading a television series following the cancellation of The Carrie Diaries in 2014. The fantasy series was a hit with audiences and followed three heroes: a Princess, a human, and a half elf, as they fought to ward off evil and protect the universe. Butler starred as aspiring healer Wil Ohmsford, a human-elf hybrid and the last of the Shannara clan.

3. Switched at Birth

At the time of its release in 2011, Switched at Birth broke records at ABC Family, becoming its highest-rated series debut. The drama tells the story of Bay Kennish and Daphne Vasquez, two girls from completely different socioeconomic backgrounds, who find that they have been switched at birth and must reintegrate themselves to their biological families. Butler extended his heartthrob typecast in the drama, starring in a recurring capacity as the flirtatious James “Wilke” Wilkerson III.

2. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

In a striking turn from his usual roles, Butler starred in the Oscar-winning comedy-drama Once Upon A Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and a host of other high-profile stars. In an acclaimed performance, the actor portrayed the film’s antagonist Tex, a fictional character based on the real life murderer of the same name. While his screen time was limited, his brilliant acting was spotlighted by many critics who hailed it as one of the standouts of the film.

1. Elvis

Undeniably his most energetic and hair-raising performance to date, Butler is much more easily recognizable for starring as the music legend Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis. His performance has been met with widespread critical acclaim and was also heavily praised by Presley’s family. Butler has been the subject of talks concerning next year’s awards season, and it is believed that he will earn a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor, among others. While Butler has some more major projects on the way, he’s definitely going to be remembered by many as the man who brought the King of Rock and Roll to life.