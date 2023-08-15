Fans are shocked to hear Beyoncé utter Lizzo’s name on her “Break My Soul” performance on Monday. On the stage, while performing she said, “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!” leaving the crowd confused, primarily because the singer made a conscious decision in a previous rendition to omit Lizzo’s name in the light of the sexual allegations posed against the “About Damn Time” singer.

Beyoncé’s new song and lyrics which celebrates the lives, achievements, and tribulations of Black women in the industry features a list of well-known names like Whitney Houston, Nina Simone, Nicki Minaj, and Alicia Keys, to name just a few. This sudden outpouring of love for the singer has once again prompted people to revisit the accusations against Lizzo.

On Aug. 1, 2023, Lizzo’s former dancers-Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez made allegations of sexual and racial harassment against her. The dancers said that Lizzo called out a performer for their excessive weight gain, humiliated and later fired them.

Many accusations of sexual harassment were also made against the singer and lawsuits were also filed against her. Amongst the various details that the suit contains includes her infamous activities at Amsterdam Club received lots of attention.

Lizzo refuted the allegations and lawsuits on Aug.3 and claimed her innocence in a statement.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The severity of the accusations makes Beyoncé ’s name-dropping even more jarring. Even though not much is known of this incident as of now, we will keep our eyes peeled for further updates.