Who is Michael Jackson’s son, Bigi Jackson?

Michael Jackson‘s legacy includes hit songs, controversy, and three wonderful children. However, contrary to Paris and Prince Jackson, the King of Pop’s youngest child, Bigi Jackson, is reclusive and prefers to avoid the spotlight.

Michael Jackson had two children with wife Debbie Rowe. The eldest son, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., would be known as “Prince.” The couple’s daughter, named after the city where she was conceived, was born Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson. Bigi Jackson, in his turn, was born from an unknown surrogate mother after Michael Jackson had already divorced Rowe. To this day, the identity of Bigi’s mother remains unknown.

Previously known by his nickname “Blanket,” Prince Michael Jackson II changed his name to Bigi Jackson in 2017 after turning 15. Since then, Bigi has been rarely seen in public, although his siblings are always happy to share their love for their little brother.

What Bigi Jackson is known for?

Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Paris followed her father’s footsteps, getting involved with music as a singer and songwriter. She’s also a model and an actress, having starred in American Horror Story and Hulu’s Sex Appeal. As for Prince, he studied administration and became a motorcycle aficionado. Always present on social media, Prince also used his family’s money and fame to establish a successful charity – his way of honoring the philanthropist side of Michael Jackson.

But little is known about Bigi’s endeavors. Michael Jackson died when Bigi was only eight years old, and he struggled more than his siblings to process the death of his father. After this traumatic event, Bigi tried to lead a normal life, staying away from social media and rarely giving interviews. Still, the few times Bigi spoke to the public, he showed the same concern Michael Jackson had for social causes. For example, in 2021, Bigi appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about how world leaders must be more active in fighting climate change.



While Bigi rarely appears in public, his siblings frequently say how close they all are. The death of Michael Jackson put a massive weight on the three siblings, who stuck together through tragedy. Bigi also works as a film producer and director, showing he inherited his father’s love for the arts. So far, he has only one direction credit for the short film Rochelle. However, since Rochelle was awarded the best drama prize in the Santa Monica Film Festival, where it premiered, it shouldn’t be long before we hear more about the young filmmaker.