Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ would love Nick Offerman’s real-life hobby

Audiences around the world are somehow just learning of Nick Offerman after he dazzled viewers in the third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Offerman has a lengthy history across television and film, but he’s largely best known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. Offerman perfectly encapsulates the gruff, deadpan Libertarian across seven seasons of the political satire mockumentary, but those who never tuned into Leslie Knope’s exhaustively relatable struggles are largely unfamiliar with the 52-year-old star.

The phenomenon that is The Last of Us introduced — or reintroduced —audiences to Offerman in a thoroughly separate, but surprisingly similar, role. He played survivalist Bill in episode three of the post-apocalyptic series and dazzled audiences with his portrayal of a paranoid, surly man whose softer side comes out upon meeting his partner, Frank. Episode three is already being lauded as one of the best-ever hours of television, and Offerman is largely to blame — alongside co-star Murray Bartlett, of course.

People quickly fell in love with Bill, and his wide-reaching and impressive capabilities when it comes to nearly everything. This trait is echoed in Offerman himself, who’s long held a passion for woodworking. The Parks and Rec alumni shares this trait with several of his most popular on-screen iterations, but he takes it to the next level in real life.

Offerman owns and operates his own woodshop based in East Los Angeles. Offerman Woodshop focuses on “hand-crafted, traditional joinery & sustainable slab rescue,” and even offers up members to teach classes and “spread the good wood word.”

Bill would almost certainly share Offerman’s enthusiasm for woodworking, in a world where survival wasn’t his top priority. The hobby is right up the brusque prepper’s alley, but we suspect he didn’t find much time for casual crafting in the midst of transforming his street block into a fortress.

To be fair, Offerman’s dedication to woodwork goes far beyond a mere hobby. Offerman has created a career — one of several he somehow finds time for — out of the skill, and sells gorgeous works of simple, clean craftsmanship out of his shop. Offerman Woodshop offers up a range of gorgeous handmade products, from baby cribs and hardwood tables to stunning, sleek canoes, record players, and even cards.