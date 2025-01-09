‘Blessed and lucky!’: Glenn Close’s net worth, confirmed

Glenn Close is easily one of the most prolific entertainers alive. In her career of over five decades, she has graced both the screen and stage, and earned multiple accolades for her work.

Recommended Videos

She is also known for her versatility in front of the cameras, and can go from a wealthy heiress in one project, to a mean, old-spirited villain in the next. Close recently appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes as a presenter, but part of her speech was censored. Before we look into what she said, let’s take a look into this iconic performer, how she’s accrued such a high net worth, and what makes her stand out as one of the best.

How wealthy is Glenn Close?

Glenn Close’s resume is no joke. She has won three Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards and three Golden Globes, as well as received nominations for eight Academy Awards, and even three Grammy Awards. So, it’s safe to say her portfolio is stacked.

With all of these accomplishments, Close is a titan of the industry, whose contribution has undeniably had a huge impact. She was born into an affluent family in Greenwich, Connecticut, but has stated that her family consciously chose not to participate in WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestants) society. She studied theater in college, where she was heavily inspired by Katharine Hepburn to pursue a career in acting.

Her breakthrough came in 1980 with her role in The World According to Garp, which earned her the first of many Academy Award nominations. After that, she continued to pursue more diverse roles to avoid being typecast, and some of her most popular works include The Lion in the Winter, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Big Chill.

Glenn Close has a net worth of $50 million as of November 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. This figure includes her production company, Trillium Production, her family’s ranch in Wyoming, and her work in TV and film.

Glenn Close’s Golden Globes censorship

The prolific actress was a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes awards held on Sunday, Jan. 5. She was introduced by the show’s host Nikki Glaser to present the award for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and gave a short speech before announcing the winner. However, Close’s words were momentarily censored mid-speech, and everyone wants to know what she said.

“One of my most treasured possessions is a letter that Katharine Hepburn wrote to me, in which she described what we all do as this ‘terrible profession, this terrifying profession, and, let’s face it, this delicious way to spend your life,’” the Dangerous Liaisons actress said. She shared the letter she received from her icon a few years ago in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she also revealed that she keeps the letter framed.

Her next words were inaudible, though, as the audio was suddenly cut from her speech and returned with her celebrating all the talent in the room with her. She then proceeded to announce the winner of the category — Brady Cobert’s The Brutalist — but those seconds of silence remained intriguing.

After much speculation, we’ve finally found out what she said, as the Golden Globes released the uncensored version to their YouTube channel. Close’s next words were, “We are all so f—ing blessed and lucky.” Even at 77 years old, Glenn Close still has great appreciation and awe for the art of acting.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy