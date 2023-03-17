Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin reportedly welcome baby number 2 into the world

The kid from Home Alone has done it again! Incredibly famous child actor Macaulay Culkin and wife, Disney’s Brenda Song, just added another bundle of joy to their growing family.

The couple, who got engaged about a year ago, welcomed the child before Christmas of last year, per US Weekly. Carson joined his older brother, Dakota, as the newest member of the family, and just like they did with Dakota, Culkin and Song waited until they were ready to formally announce the news.

The couple was first linked back in 2017 and got engaged in January 2022. According to a source close to them, Culkin and Song “are and always have been very in love with each other.” Back in 2018, Song said, “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

Culkin, for his part, has always been open about his desire to have children, something he recently reinforced on The Joe Rogan Experience: “I’m gonna make some babies. This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.” He added that he’s going to have “some pretty babies,” saying, “She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Song, 34, shared a rare tribute to Culkin, now 42, on Instagram for his 40th birthday: “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

The couple’s first son, Dakota, was named after Culkin’s sister, who unfortunately passed away in a car accident in 2008. A source told US Weekly that Song “couldn’t be happier” as a mother. “She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

As for when the wedding might be, Culkin and Song like to do things their own way and feel no sense of urgency. That said, the wedding will reportedly happen “in the next year or two” according to inside sources.