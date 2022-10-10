Brie Larson channels Wednesday Addams just ahead of Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and Brie Larson has blessed fans with a Halloween-inspired look on her social media.

The Captain Marvel star is no stranger to sharing her best looks on her Instagram, with her latest reminiscent of Wednesday Addams and suitably gothic ahead of horror’s night of nights. In a black top and red lipstick, she gives a real Phoebe Bridgers in a skeleton onesie vibe in her latest post.

Captioned simply with a black heart, it’s wowed her followers yet again. The look was courtesy of stylists and designers Carolina Herrera, Bryce Scarlett, Nina Park, and Samia Hamps.

Larson has never starred in an outright horror movie before in her career but did win an Academy Award for her performance in the harrowing and horrifying drama Room. The voyeuristic drama saw her look after her son in captivity after she was kidnapped as a teenager.

The closest Larson has gone to a horror production of any sort was appearing in one episode of the 2008 Jennifer Love Hewitt series Ghost Whisperer, which has mostly been forgotten in the annals of history.

Now most definitely known for her roles in action series like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kong: Skull Island, she’s a star to star in the most testosterone-fuelled franchise of them all when Fast and Furious 10 hits cinemas in May 2023. It won’t be Larson’s only big film of the year, with her headlining The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

The Marvels is set to release July 28, 2023, with it looking to crush its predecessor’s box office gross of $1.1 billion.