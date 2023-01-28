Brie Larson delivers dangerous levels of cringe to a backseat road trip singalong

In days of yore, not everything needed to be posted on the internet for everyone to see, and the sacred road trip singalong was definitely one of them. We’ve all been crammed into a car that’s way too small with our friends, had the radio turned up way too loud, and belted out a questionable number or two, but Brie Larson‘s buddies have been exposed to the world.

Ironically, the Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart has a decent set of pipes, and even enjoyed a brief singing career before parlaying her talents onto the silver screen instead. However, she and her cohorts appear to have left those qualities at home after Larson shared a clip of her nearest and dearest stanning Shania Twain in dangerously cringeworthy fashion.

Vin Diesel has always wanted to star in a musical, and Larson has been showcasing plenty of behind the scenes snaps from her time on the set of the upcoming Fast X, so in an ideal (and very bizarre) world, we’d be seeing the two of them busting out a showstopping number that’s all about family in the 10th installment in the ludicrous action saga.

We’ll have to put those dreams on hold for now, sadly, but we’d go out on a limb and say that Larson’s buddies aren’t going to be troubling Broadway anytime soon. Anyone who says they haven’t vocalized at least a handful of times while either driving, riding shotgun, or sitting in the back of a vehicle is a bold-faced liar, but not everyone has millions of Twitter followers that can pass judgement on the end result.