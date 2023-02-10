Brie Larson detractors dare to suggest ‘The Marvels’ star is wasting her career on the MCU and ‘Fast X’

If Brie Larson‘s fans were anything like Taylor Swift’s, there would be some major havoc on the notion that is now being debated on Twitter. Who dared to say that it was a shame the direction the actress has taken her career since the 2013 indie film Short Term 12 and the 2015 thriller Room?

After starting out in acting in 1998 with two episodes on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as a girl scout, Larson went on to be a Six Chick in 2004’s 13 Going on 30 and Hipster Girl in 2009’s The Burg, with a few stops along the way before being cast as Grace in 2013’s Short Term 12. However, it is often said that her role as Ma in the 2015 thriller Room was her breakout opportunity, and break out she did. She has definitely had to pay her dues to get to where she is and it’s too bad some fans of hers don’t realize that she deserves some nice juicy-paying action before she gets back to acting in more cerebral roles that will demonstrate her skill level as opposed to all the fun she’s having in Hollywood these days.

It’s really such a shame the direction Brie Larson’s career has gone in since SHORT TERM 12 and ROOM https://t.co/RnWS44bdOo — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) February 9, 2023

Is this just another way of shaming someone, like career shaming or something? If so, this side of the debate has company.

Gotta admire how quickly she pivoted from “Oscar-winning indie actress” to “I will only appear in franchise garbage.” — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) February 9, 2023

It’s a good thing that there are fans on the other side. How about a quote from the actress herself?

Why is she being singled out? What is all that energy about?

What oscar winner has not done this? What is it about Brie that’s so unique — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) February 10, 2023

Now, here’s a fan who gets it, that there’s nothing wrong with collecting some cheddar from an industry that demands so much from an individual until they make it and can start making demands of their own.

She got her Indy circuit of films and won an Oscar out of the way. Now let her make some 💵💵 and chill out. — Joseph (@josephsalvo84) February 10, 2023

There is always a place for sarcasm, especially in a conversation like this one. She’s highly successful and loving it while some fans are reminiscing and literally missing the days when she was struggling on the climb up.

You’re right it’s crazy to be in two of some of the most successful films for the biggest companies in the worlds films (Marvel) AND now one of the biggest franchises ever while still doing stand alone and dramatic films… yea she’s in a HORRIBLE position lol — Jon Knight (@jonknight__) February 10, 2023

If anyone could stop and think back to their childhood dream, did they get close? Brie Larson nailed it and it might need to be said that this debate isn’t going to keep her from sleeping good tonight.

Her childhood dream was to act in movies like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, she’s just living her childhood dream and making a lot of money with it, if you have to be stuck in a job that pays you badly and makes you unhappy I am sorry — ︽✵︽Nessa︽✵︽ (@Yiullk) February 10, 2023

With the Fast and Furious franchise soon to come to an end and who knows how long her role at Marvel will last, fans just might get to see her in other, more diverse roles. Until then, she’s doing what she does and as always, anyone who disagrees should just stay in their own lane.